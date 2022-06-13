Troop F Weekly Report 06-06 to 06-12-22

Incident Type: OAR / VCR

Date: 6/8/2022

Town: Ashland

Trooper: SGT. CLARK

Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Clark was investigating a suspicious incident complaint and conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. During his investigation, it was discovered the driver had bail conditions and a revoked driver’s license. Sgt. Clark issued the man a criminal summons for OAR and a second criminal summons for VCR. The man arranged to have a licensed driver come get him and his vehicle.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 6/09/2022

Town: Littleton

Trooper: Tr. Cotton

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton was conducting traffic enforcement in Littleton on Route 1. He stopped a vehicle for having an expired registration. Tr. Cotton learned the operator’s license to drive was suspended. Tr. Cotton issued the man a VSAC for the suspension and for the expired registration. A passenger in the vehicle with an active license drove the vehicle from the scene.

Incident Type: TRAFFIC ARREST

Date: 6/10/2020

Town: Houlton

Trooper: Tr. Cotton

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton was monitoring traffic in Houlton when he observed a vehicle with an expired registration (2021). Tr. Cotton turned on the vehicle and activated his emergency lights. The vehicle pulled into a parking lot and initially stopped, but then kept traveling around the building. Tr. Cotton activated his siren, the vehicle continued to drive around the building. The vehicle eventually came to a stop. The man told Tr. Cotton that he did see the lights and hear the siren and decided he wasn’t going to stop until he got where he wanted to park in the lot. Tr. Cotton issued the man a criminal summons for Failing to Stop and for the Criminal registration violation.

Incident Type: Traffic Arrest

Date: 6/11/2022

Town: Houlton

Trooper: Tr. Cotton

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton was monitoring traffic in Houlton and ran a registration check on a vehicle with Connecticut plates. Tr. Cotton learned that the plates on the vehicle did not match the car they were attached to. Tr. Cotton caught up with the vehicle and initiated a stop. Tr. Cotton determined that the male operator had a suspended CT license and learned that the plates were falsely attached. The man issued a criminal summons for Operating without a license and for Improper Plates. Tr. Cotton seized the plates and the operator made arrangements for the vehicle to be towed.

Incident Type: Theft Trespass

Date: 4/11/2022

Town: new Limerick

Trooper: Tr. Cotton

Brief Synopsis: A local store owner called to report a female had refused to pay her gas bill after getting gas from the store. Tr. Cotton determined that the female prepaid for gas and then got more gas than she had pay for. The female refused to pay the remaining balance and left in her vehicle. A short time later a friend of the female showed up to the store and paid for the gas. The store owner requested that the female be served a trespass notice for the store. Tr. Cotton located the female and gave her a trespass notice for the local store.

Incident Type: BURGLARY

Date: 6/05/2022

Town: Cross Lake

Trooper: Tr. Curtin

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Curtin received a report of a possible burglary in progress at a camp in Cross Lake. The homeowner called from New Hampshire to advise his “Ring” security camera system at the camp alerted him that someone was there. Tr. Curtin and Tr. Rider responded to the camp and discovered the homeowner’s side-by-side had been pulled out of the garage and into the driveway. Troopers made entry into the camp and located a male hiding inside. Tr. Curtin arrested the 32-year-old Fort Kent man and charged him with Burglary and Theft after multiple items from inside the camp were found on his person. Additionally, the male also had an active Arrest Warrant stemming from previous Burglary/Theft charges. He was subsequently transported to the Aroostook County Jail and booked on the Warrant, and new charges. The investigation revealed the man was attempting to steal the side-by-side and was inside the camp looking for the key to it when the Troopers arrived and interrupted him.

Incident Type: BURGLARY

Date: 6/07/2022

Town: portage lake

Trooper: Tr. Curtin