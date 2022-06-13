Stow — The June 2022 All Hands Herald is online! The latest edition of the news magazine for the Massachusetts Fire Service outlines the $5 million in firefighter safety equipment grants awarded to 306 fire departments, explores the investigation into a fire with an unusual cause, describes the exciting new virtual reality side-by-side sprinkler demonstration tool, and has information on the confined space rescue program, fireworks fire statistics, crackdowns on code violators, and much more.



The All Hands Herald is published three times per year and welcomes contributions from the fire service. To submit an article, contact Department of Fire Services PIO Jake Wark at jake.wark@mass.gov.

