Proven Media Names Sadie Thompson as Publicist

Sadie Thompson, promoted to publicist at Proven Media, will develop marketing communications strategies to increase brand awareness and revenue for the agency’s B2B and B2C clients in the legal cannabis industry.
In one short year, she’s shown an innate ability to guide and manage accounts, develop strong media relationships and secure mainstream coverage, as well as assist with new business development.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proven Media, one of the country’s leading cannabis marketing communication and public relations firms, promotes Sadie Thompson to publicist. Thompson will develop marketing communications strategies that increase brand awareness and revenue for the agency’s B2B and B2C clients in the legal marijuana industry.
Thompson joined Proven Media in 2021 as a public relations coordinator upon graduating from Northern Arizona University with a degree in strategic communication and journalism. In her first year at the agency, Thompson represented the company at national and regional industry networking events, including the Lucky Leaf Expos, Blunt Brunch Chicago, Marijuana Industry Trade Association and Cannabis Marketing Association (CMA) and was a featured guest on the CMA podcast. Thompson has discussed the changing media landscape and how cannabis advertising and public relations strategies have evolved with the industry.
“It’s been a pleasure to watch Sadie thrive in her postgraduate career. In one short year, she’s shown an innate ability to guide and manage accounts, develop strong media relationships and secure mainstream coverage, as well as assist with new business development. We are thrilled to have Sadie take on this new role and continue to hone her exceptional communications skills as a public relations professional,” said Neko Catanzaro, president of Proven Media.
With a passion for media and sports, Thompson maintained a dual major in Journalism and Strategic Communication with an emphasis in Advertising, while simultaneously writing and hosting a bi-weekly sports news television broadcast. Her in-depth understanding of journalism and the mechanics of news enable her to connect authentically with reporters. She helps clients to develop and strengthen their social media presence and brand awareness by leveraging multiple social platforms. Thompson’s skills, attention to detail, and positive “can do” attitude help to build client relationships and exceed expectations.
Proven Media, named one of the “Top Five Cannabis PR Firms” by the New York Observer, navigates its varied roster of cannabis organizations through the ever-changing compliance regulations of the industry. Known for strategic planning and investor communications, press relations and media outreach, brand development, marketing case studies, and large-scale conference promotion, Proven Media represents many other private and publicly-traded cannabis companies across the globe. For information, visit provenmedia.com.
About Proven Media
Proven Media, established in 2009, is a national marketing communications and public relations firm dedicated to privately owned and publicly-traded cannabis companies. Named among the “Top Five Cannabis PR Firms” by the New York Observer, the firm specializes in corporate, investor, and stakeholder communications, strategic planning, press relations and media outreach, brand development, marketing case studies, and large-scale conference promotion. To learn more, visit provenmedia.com.
