COVID-19 Daily Update 6-13-2022





DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 75-year old male from Cabell County and a 53-year old male from Cabell County.

“We send condolences to these families and to all who are grieving on this somber morning,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Together, we can end transmission of this deadly virus by choosing to be vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.”

Please note that from June 6-20, 2022, the National Center for Health Statistics will be unable to certify deaths due to a system update affecting all 50 states. This may impact West Virginia's ability to report COVID-19 deaths. The Bureau for Public Health’s Office of Epidemiology and Prevention Services will continue to certify and report deaths using the death reconciliation process; however, there may be a decrease in deaths reported during this time period.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (15), Berkeley (144), Boone (40), Braxton (20), Brooke (29), Cabell (100), Calhoun (4), Clay (6), Doddridge (5), Fayette (49), Gilmer (11), Grant (11), Greenbrier (41), Hampshire (25), Hancock (37), Hardy (12), Harrison (104), Jackson (7), Jefferson (67), Kanawha (184), Lewis (16), Lincoln (12), Logan (52), Marion (83), Marshall (17), Mason (35), McDowell (18), Mercer (101), Mineral (28), Mingo (13), Monongalia (145), Monroe (22), Morgan (10), Nicholas (33), Ohio (37), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (2), Preston (23), Putnam (54), Raleigh (101), Randolph (20), Ritchie (8), Roane (20), Summers (7), Taylor (34), Tucker (2), Tyler (7), Upshur (26), Wayne (28), Webster (6), Wetzel (21), Wirt (1), Wood (70), Wyoming (24). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 5 and older are recommended to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot when due. Second booster shots for those age 50 and over who are 4 months or greater from their first booster are recommended, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions that lead to being considered moderately to severely immunocompromised.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

To locate COVID-19 testing near you, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.



