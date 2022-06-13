Announcing MSSP Alert Live 2022
The premier cybersecurity event for MSSPs and MSPsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key executive leaders representing the world's top 250 MSSPs will convene this September to develop their managed security services roadmaps for 2023 at MSSP Alert Live, a new conference dedicated to managed security.
Held September 19-21, 2022, in Washington, D.C., MSSP Alert Live will focus on how leading managed security services providers (MSSPs) and managed services providers (MSPs) are further automating managed detection and response (MDR), threat hunting, incident response, and other cyber practices.
“MSSP Alert Live is the perfect opportunity for MSSPs, MSPs, and technology vendors to learn the latest approaches to addressing important topics like cyber talent, compliance, and controls, supply chain security, and third-party risk management,” said Joe Panettieri, EVP Content, MSSP Alert and ChannelE2E at CyberRisk Alliance.
Through general sessions and breakouts, MSSP Alert Live attendees will learn from and connect with one another. In the exhibition hall, they will also see the latest innovations and technologies in XDR, MDR, SOC as a Service, and more.
“ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert are uniquely qualified to convene MSPs, MSSPs and their security platform providers for this first-of-its-kind conference,” explained Amy Katz, EVP Managing Director, ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert at CyberRisk Alliance. “Through fireside chats, tutorials and panel discussions, MSSP Alert Live’s speakers and attendees will influence managed security strategies for 2023 and beyond.”
MSSP Alert Live is a production of CyberRisk Alliance, a business intelligence platform serving the cybersecurity community, whose portfolio includes Identiverse, Infosec World, and SC Media. “Managed security providers are a critical component of the cybersecurity ecosystem today,” stated John Whelan, President at CyberRisk Alliance. “The launch of this innovative new event through two flagship brands extends our ability to connect the ecosystem in unique and exciting ways.”
For more information on attending the event, sponsorship opportunities, or available speaking spots, visit the event website: www.msspalertlive.com.
