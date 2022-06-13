Shahnaz Gupta received "Three best rated physical therapist" Award for 3 Consecutive years
SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founder and Director of the Bestbody Physiotherapy and sports clinic, Surrey, British Columbia is the 2022 recipient of three best Rated Physical Therapist Award. Shahnaz Gupta was recognized for his extraordinary service to his clients for 3 consecutive years. His focus is to apply his knowledge to assess the underlying root cause of illness and provide customized solution based on his clinical findings.
Gupta was awarded the same honor in 2020 and 2021 as well for his services in physiotherapy. The selection of Award was based on 50-Point Inspection includes everything from checking reviews, ratings, reputation, history, complaints, satisfaction, trust and cost to the general excellence conducted by team of three best rated.
For over fourteen years, Gupta has developed a passion for helping over a thousand families find answers to their questions and has assisted in mapping a path forward so they may advocate for the services they need.
Gupta has achieved many milestones in his professional carries. He is a member of the Canadian Physiotherapy Association (CPA) and Physiotherapy Association of British Columbia (PABC). He also got certification in complex techniques like Acupuncture/Dry needling/IMS and Concussion Management (Mild Brain Injury).
Shahnaz has experience in treating patients at private clinics, multispecialty hospital, and INDIAN ARMY hospital as a consultant physiotherapist. Gupta has knowledge of various Manual therapy techniques (Maitland, Cyriax, Kaltenborn, and Butler). He has experience in treating all kinds of injuries and treat clients with ICBC Claim, Worksafe British Columbia(WSBC) Claims, Extended Health Benefits. He is competent in treating many physical conditions such as whiplash, concussions, sports injuries, pre/post operative physiotherapy, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Osteoarthritis, Cervical and Lumbar Disc issues, back pain, frozen shoulder, sciatica, bad posture, Tennis elbow, Knee injuries and replacements, sprains, foot pain.
“Our Physiotherapists and staff members at bestbody Physiotherapy and sports clinic are dedicated to provide the quality care and evidence based physiotherapy techniques to regain patient’s body functions as soon as possible. Our highly experienced physiotherapists are committed to guide, motivate and educate patients about the illness so that patients will take charge of their own health” said by Shahnaz Gupta. He further added that their clinic have best of the physiotherapy modalities (LASER, Shockwave therapy, 3D body Scanner) available along with different hands on techniques to boost the recovery process. At bestbody physiotherapy & Sports clinic, we try our best to provide a patient experience that exceeds expectations in a caring and respectful manner.
Shahnaz Gupta
Gupta was awarded the same honor in 2020 and 2021 as well for his services in physiotherapy. The selection of Award was based on 50-Point Inspection includes everything from checking reviews, ratings, reputation, history, complaints, satisfaction, trust and cost to the general excellence conducted by team of three best rated.
For over fourteen years, Gupta has developed a passion for helping over a thousand families find answers to their questions and has assisted in mapping a path forward so they may advocate for the services they need.
Gupta has achieved many milestones in his professional carries. He is a member of the Canadian Physiotherapy Association (CPA) and Physiotherapy Association of British Columbia (PABC). He also got certification in complex techniques like Acupuncture/Dry needling/IMS and Concussion Management (Mild Brain Injury).
Shahnaz has experience in treating patients at private clinics, multispecialty hospital, and INDIAN ARMY hospital as a consultant physiotherapist. Gupta has knowledge of various Manual therapy techniques (Maitland, Cyriax, Kaltenborn, and Butler). He has experience in treating all kinds of injuries and treat clients with ICBC Claim, Worksafe British Columbia(WSBC) Claims, Extended Health Benefits. He is competent in treating many physical conditions such as whiplash, concussions, sports injuries, pre/post operative physiotherapy, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Osteoarthritis, Cervical and Lumbar Disc issues, back pain, frozen shoulder, sciatica, bad posture, Tennis elbow, Knee injuries and replacements, sprains, foot pain.
“Our Physiotherapists and staff members at bestbody Physiotherapy and sports clinic are dedicated to provide the quality care and evidence based physiotherapy techniques to regain patient’s body functions as soon as possible. Our highly experienced physiotherapists are committed to guide, motivate and educate patients about the illness so that patients will take charge of their own health” said by Shahnaz Gupta. He further added that their clinic have best of the physiotherapy modalities (LASER, Shockwave therapy, 3D body Scanner) available along with different hands on techniques to boost the recovery process. At bestbody physiotherapy & Sports clinic, we try our best to provide a patient experience that exceeds expectations in a caring and respectful manner.
Shahnaz Gupta
Bestbody Physiotherapy and sports clinic
+1 604-401-9000
email us here