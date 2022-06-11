Bestbody Physiotherapy organised Tennis elbow awareness camp in clinic
Knowledge is power”SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shahnaz Gupta, CEO of Bestbody Physiotherapy and sports clinic organised free camp to educate people on Tennis elbow. The camp was organised at Bestbody physiotherpay and sports clinic Surrey Location on June 10, 2022.
Mr. Gupta explained, Tennis Elbow is a common injury that affects many people who play different sports such as tennis, racquetball, squash, badminton, or any other sport where forearm is used to swing a racket or paddle. Despite its name, athletes aren't the only people who develop tennis elbow. People whose jobs feature the types of motions that can lead to tennis elbow include plumbers, painters, carpenters, and butchers. It is also called lateral epicondylitis.
Tennis elbow is an overuse and muscle strain injury. The cause is repeated contraction of the forearm muscles. The repeated motions and stress to the tissue may result in a series of tiny tears in the tendons that attach the forearm muscles to the bony prominence at the outside of elbow. The pain associated with tennis elbow may radiate from the outside of elbow into forearm and wrist. As the name suggests, playing tennis — especially repeated use of the backhand stroke with poor technique — is one possible cause of tennis elbow. However, many other common arm motions can cause tennis elbow, including Using plumbing tools, Painting, driving screws, Cutting up cooking ingredients particularly meat, Repetitive computer mouse use.
The first step in treating tennis elbow is to give rest to structure involved. A person needs break from those activities which gives trouble until the pain subsides. Also use ice packs to reduce the swelling and inflammation. This can help relieve pain and stiffness associated with tennis elbow. Applying ice to affected area for 20 minutes at a time, three times per day is effective against tennis elbow. There are some braces available now a days to wrap around the elbow (called Tennis elbow brace) which helps to manage symptoms by supporting the muscles involved.
If problem continue even after resting elbows, its time to seek medical attention. Most doctors recommend physiotherapy treatment of tennis elbow, anti-inflammatory medications, cortisone injections, or surgery if necessary.
Mr. Gupta further explained, Physiotherapy is an effective treatment of tennis elbow, which involves but not limited to combination of stretching exercises, massage therapy, LASER Therapy, ultrasound therapy, electrical stimulation, and ice packs. These treatments are used to loosen the tight muscles, reduce inflammation and increase blood flow to the area. Shockwave therapy is also an effective treatment available now a days in some clinics to treat tennis elbow. If these methods do not work, then tennis elbow surgery may be necessary.
If surgery is performed, post surgical rehabilitation is recommended by surgeons to reduce pain, regain Range of Motion, increase muscle strength and flexibility.
Shahnaz mentioned, at Bestbody Physiotherapy and sports clinic we have all the conservative treatments available including Shockwave Therapy. Our expert physiotherapists are qualified to treat tennis elbow before and after surgery.
