Bestbody Physiotherapy- A leader in Physiotherapy Care expands Services to Include CONCUSSION MANAGEMENT
Some Biggest Wrong Facts about Concussion
Some of the biggest wrong facts we hear about concussions.”SURREY , BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We are excited to offer concussion management,” said Bestbody Physiotherapy & sports clinic Director Shahnaz Gupta.
— Shahnaz Gupta
Shahnaz explained that there are many wrong facts about concussion and people should be educated about this problem and concussion symptoms in order to get proper concussion treatment.
A concussion is a mild form of traumatic brain injury (TBI) caused by a bump, blow, or jolt to the head. The most common causes of concussions are sports injuries, bicycle accidents, car accidents, and falls. For about 9 in 10 people with concussions, symptoms disappear within 7 to 10 days. However sometimes concussion symptoms can last for days or weeks. At least 25% of concussion sufferers fail to get assessed by medical personnel. In the US only, athletes suffer from roughly 300,000 concussions every year.
Immediate consequences include headache, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, fatigue, or unconsciousness. Loss of consciousness is thought to occur in less than 10% of concussions.
1. Concussions is injury to head:
Concussion is sudden acceleration or deceleration of brain. You can actually get a concussion without getting hit in the head, provided that enough force still goes to the head to cause acceleration of the brain.
2. Concussion can be seen on MRI or CT scans:
Concussion is a functional injury to brain so it would not show up on CT Scan, MRI or other scans. About 95% of concussion patients aren’t going to have any type of finding on any type of imaging.
3. You need lot of rest in Concussion:
Yes, there was a time when absolute rest was advised but presently symptom limited activity within the first 24 to 48 hours is recommended. Prolong rest can result in delayed recovery. new research supports light exercise even in early stages after concussion.
4. you can return to sport once you no longer have symptoms:
Symptoms, or a lack of symptoms, doesn’t have anything to do with recovery of the brain. Since, its not a visible injury, we think when there is no symptoms means brain is fine. That is not the case. Clearance from a certified professional is required before returning to sports. There are many concussion clinic available now a days, where an experienced concussion therapist can be find.
5. Concussion can be treated with medications or other passive modalities:
There is insufficient evidence that any pill or medication will successfully treat a concussion. medication is given for symptom relief. And as far as any other modalities such as a hyperbaric chamber or laser therapy… there no evidence of their benefits.
6. Concussion can not be treated:
There are many protocols for concussion treatment such as:
• Rehabilitation (visual, ocular, motor)
• Exercise
• Treatment of the neck (passive and active treatment of the neck)
• Movement patterns and cervical joint reposition area testing
• Diet
• Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT)
7. Concussions cause long-term brain damage:
This is not the case most of the time. with proper guidance & treatment this is unlikely to happen.
8. After a couple years, recovery is not possible:
Concussion recovery is harder the longer it drags on, but it is not impossible. In our experience in dealing with patients, it really comes down to, “How bad do you want to get better?”
Final Thought
Concussions are nothing to mess around with and the more people are up to date on the recent findings, the more people get the help they need. Our highly experienced team will work closely with each client, building a bespoke plan to help client's in their recovery process.
