Business Reporter: Driving more human connections through employee benefits

How a benefits engagement platform can enhance the employee experienceLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Dana Hamerschlag, Chief Operating Officer of Jellyvision explains how technology can make or break an employer’s relationship with their workforce, and why employee benefits engagement is so crucial to forming more human connections at work.
Organizations are scrambling to rebuild trust with disengaged employees, and they’re establishing employer value propositions to address their workforces’ demands for change. Hamerschlag says employee benefits are a huge part of that value proposition—but employers still aren’t driving enough awareness, understanding and interactions with the benefits they offer.
Surveys suggest that less than half of employees take advantage of the benefits available for them and, as a result, 53 per cent of company’s healthcare spending is wasted. Information about benefits are disseminated in email attachments, at townhalls, or via a benefits portal—which employees only visit once a year. Although a human approach is integral for HR, benefits engagement is an area where automation can go a long way towards connecting employees with their employer. Employees often need information urgently or outside office hours on where to find help in case of an accident or an unexpected health issue. They may also face personal problems that they are more at ease to discuss via a benefits engagement platform than with their coworkers in HR.
Benefits engagement platforms are available around the clock, and can reassure employees that they get support regardless of where and when they need it. These platforms can also provide a great opportunity for employees to have two-way conversations with their employers and find solutions to their problems faster and more effortlessly. Benefits comprise 30 per cent of a business’s compensation costs on average, so enabling employees to take advantage of their employer’s healthcare spending will considerably improve the employee experience, as well as the bottom line.
