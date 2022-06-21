NEXCOM XPPC Fanless Panel PC Line Makes Touchscreens More Powerful for Diverse Applications
From Industrial and Healthcare to IoT Remote Management the XPPC Powers NextGen Requirements with Touchscreen Display
One innovative use for touchscreens is the growing beauty care and aesthetics market, using computer vision to assess a customer’s condition and recommend products automatically”FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of intelligent panel PC solutions, announced today launch of two new XPPC touchscreen computer models, boosting the size, performance, and features of the fanless touchscreen panels. Smart cities around the world are adding the number of screens residents and visitors interact with daily, from parking attendants to check-out machines and information screens. With process-intensive features like computer vision now commonplace, the XPPC line delivers higher-powered touchscreen computers in 10.1” and 15.6” sizes.
— Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM
Each XPPC fanless panel PC offers multiple mounting options and the choice of 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i3 and i5 SoC, powering the performance needed for demanding modern touchscreen applications. From security monitoring centers to industrial control panels and smart city devices, the XPPC line delivers high-powered processing with built-in graphics processing. Both models operate without a fan, delivering system reliability and 5X the performance of other leading models. The XPPC-200-i5 uses Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics, delivering flexibility with additional screens and extra performance capability.
“One innovative use for touchscreens is the growing beauty care and aesthetics market, where advancements in computer vision technology are beginning to augment treatment processes – using computer vision to assess a customer’s condition and recommend products automatically,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM. “This is just one example of the ways companies are expanding use of touchscreen technology and consumers are seeing it incorporated in their daily lives. Aestheticians use touchscreens to capture patient information, barcode scanners to capture product information, and micro cameras to check skin conditions, all performing together within one system. With this comes new processing requirements – and the XPPC is ready to power your latest requirements today.”
The XPPC offers two screen sizes, a 10.1” LCD panel with 1280 x 800 (WXGA) screen resolution and 400nits brightness, and a 15.6” LCD panel with 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) resolution and 405nits brightness. Each incorporates a 10-point multitouch touchscreen and flush design, with IP65 protection that is ideal for panel mounting in industrial applications, as well as open frame and VESA mounts.
The product line is designed to incorporate a wide range of integration possibilities, with a diverse spread of I/O to ensure the fewest possible add-ons required for setup. For example, two GbE ports provide connectivity for IoT or remote management, while HDMI (10.1” and 15.6”) and eDP (15.6” only) allow for multi-display setup. Other external connectors include 4 x USB 3.0, 3.5 mm audio out and RS-232/422/485 via D-SUB9. It also features a M.2 2280 Key M connector for SSD or NVMe and a M.2 2230 Key E connector for Wi-Fi module with two antenna holes.
Features
• 10.1”/15.6” TFT WXGA/FHD panel
• 10 points P-Cap multi-touch with slim bezel design
• IP65 protection on the front
• Support: VESA/panel/openframe mount
• Intel® Celeron® processor J3455, Quad Core, 1.50 GHz
• 1 x DDR3L up to 8GB, M.2 2242 Key M for storage device
• 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor SoC (Tiger Lake-UP3)
• 1 x 260-pin DDR4 SO-DIMM up to 32G
• Onboard M.2 2280 Key M with PCIe x4 signal for storage module
• Onboard M.2 2230 Key E for optional Wi-Fi modules
• Support power input 12 VDC
To learn more, please visit the NEXCOM website.
About NEXCOM
Founded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.
