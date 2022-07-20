ATG Innovations Earns ISO 20000-1 IT Service Management System Certification
Obtaining certification in ISO 20000-1 has demonstrated our continual commitment to excellence and best practices within our delivery of Healthcare IT services.”VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATG Innovations (ATGI) has achieved ISO/IEC 20000-1 IT Service Management System certification from NSF-ISR. By achieving this certification, ATGI establishes a framework for best practices, optimization initiatives, and internal efficiencies. This standard helps identify and respond to customer needs by delivering quality services and supporting/exceeding service level agreements.
— Keith Robertson, Operations Program Manager
“Obtaining certification in ISO 20000-1 has demonstrated our continual commitment to excellence and best practices within our delivery of Healthcare IT services. In coordination with our ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System, this ongoing ‘measure, monitor and improve’ methodology allows ATGI to ensure a culture of quality, compliance, and consistency”, says Keith Robertson, Operations Program Manager for ATG Innovations.
By earning ISO/IEC 20000-1 certification through NSF, ATG Innovations demonstrates a commitment to excellence and best practices in service through the implementation of a service management system.
"The arena for businesses to gain customers has never been more competitive,” states Jen Morecraft, Senior Director of NSF-ISR. “ISO/IEC 200000-1 certification shows current and potential clients that ATG Innovations delivers consistent and good quality services as well as operates through best practices. Ultimately this helps customers choose which business they would like to work with, giving ATGI a competitive advantage in the market.”
For further information, visit ATG Innovations website at ATGI-LLC.com or contact the Communications Team at OfficeOfCommunication@ATGI-LLC.com.
About ATG Innovations
ATG Innovations is an Economically Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) Healthcare IT and Professional Services Company. Established in 2019, ATGI is one of Virginia’s fastest growing small businesses. The company delivers innovative and flexible solutions with integrity and transparency. It specializes in complex systems integration, training and adoption, and program management. ATGI works closely with its customers to solve urgent and pressing needs.
About NSF
NSF is an independent, global organization that facilitates standards development, and tests and certifies products for the food, water, health sciences and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. With operations in 180 countries, NSF is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Indoor Environment.
