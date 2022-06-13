Submit Release
News Search

There were 106 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,699 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks/Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B5001779

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Armin Nukic

STATION: New Haven                     

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 6/11/21 2131 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hollow Rd / Higbee Rd, Monkton, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly conduct

 

ACCUSED: Dakota Yankton

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

 

VICTIM: Christine Kogut

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 11, 2021, The Vermont State Police was contacted

by Christine Kogut who advised that she was tailgated and verbally assaulted by an unknown male driving a Vermont registration KFF917. It was also reported to Troopers that an off-duty Middlebury Police officer was in a similar incident with that unknown male bearing the same Vermont registration on the vehicle at approximately 2200hrs. Through investigation, probable cause was found to charge Yankton with disorderly conduct. On 06/12/2022 Troopers made contact with Yankton and issued him a citation ordering him to appear at Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division on July 24, 2022 at 1230hours.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: July 24, 2022 1230 hours            

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not available

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

 

You just read:

New Haven Barracks/Disorderly Conduct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.