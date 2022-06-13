New Haven Barracks/Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5001779

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Armin Nukic

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 6/11/21 2131 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hollow Rd / Higbee Rd, Monkton, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly conduct

ACCUSED: Dakota Yankton

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

VICTIM: Christine Kogut

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 11, 2021, The Vermont State Police was contacted

by Christine Kogut who advised that she was tailgated and verbally assaulted by an unknown male driving a Vermont registration KFF917. It was also reported to Troopers that an off-duty Middlebury Police officer was in a similar incident with that unknown male bearing the same Vermont registration on the vehicle at approximately 2200hrs. Through investigation, probable cause was found to charge Yankton with disorderly conduct. On 06/12/2022 Troopers made contact with Yankton and issued him a citation ordering him to appear at Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division on July 24, 2022 at 1230hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: July 24, 2022 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not available

