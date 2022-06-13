Submit Release
Falling output means VN cannot export chicken to Singapore

VIETNAM, June 13 -  

Supply of chicken meat in Việt Nam is only enough for the domestic market. Photo tuoitre.vn

HCM CITY – Singapore is facing a serious shortage of chicken meat, but Vietnamese livestock companies do not have a surplus to export to the island.

Deputy chairman of the Đồng Nai Province Poultry Association, Nguyễn Kim Đoán, said it was a rare opportunity for Vietnamese businesses to export poultry to Singapore, but the current supply is only enough to meet domestic demand.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a severe impact on the livestock industry, he said.

It caused feed prices to rise and heavy losses to many farmers, and many farming households in Đồng Nai reduced their flocks by half, so chicken supply was no longer abundant, he said.

Besides, to export to a completely new market, businesses would need to complete extensive processes including obtaining certificates of international standard slaughter, freezing and food safety, he added.

Malaysia has halted the export of chicken since it faces a shortage itself.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on May 23 that the ban on the export of chicken would be effective until production and prices stabilise.

The country used to export 3.6 million tonnes of chicken a month.

Singapore has warned that the ban could lead to temporary unavailability of chilled chicken. – VNS

 

 

