Williston Barracks / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1003587
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Clay Knight
STATION: Williston Barracks
DATE/TIME: 06-09-2022 / 2040 hrs.
INCIDENT LOCATION: School St. / Cambridge, VT
VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct
ACCUSED: Gregory W. Foley
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were called to School St. in Cambridge for a report of a male that was exposing himself and masturbating in front of a minor. Troopers later identified the male as Gregory Foley. Foley was issued a citation to appear in court to answer to the charge of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08-24-2022 / 1230 hrs.
COURT: Lamoille
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.