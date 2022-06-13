Submit Release
Williston Barracks / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A1003587

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Clay Knight                           

STATION: Williston Barracks                    

 

DATE/TIME: 06-09-2022 / 2040 hrs.

INCIDENT LOCATION: School St. / Cambridge, VT

VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

ACCUSED: Gregory W. Foley                                               

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were called to School St. in Cambridge for a report of a male that was exposing himself and masturbating in front of a minor. Troopers later identified the male as Gregory Foley. Foley was issued a citation to appear in court to answer to the charge of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct.  

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08-24-2022 / 1230 hrs.           

COURT: Lamoille

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

