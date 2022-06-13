Vibrant’s Microeconomics Essentials is a Deep-Dive Into the World of Microeconomics

Vibrant Publishers’ Microeconomics Essentials, a self-learning management guide that explains the fundamental principles of Microeconomics Logo of Vibrant Publishers, a book with rays of light unfurling inside Take a look at the other books related to Microeconomics Essentials.

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers is excited to announce the NetGalley release of Microeconomics Essentials You Always Wanted To Know (Microeconomics Essentials). This book explores the core topics and lays down the fundamental principles of this subject in an exciting manner for learners from all walks of life. All industry experts, librarians, book reviewers, and booksellers are invited to review the book on NetGalley now.

Microeconomics Essentials compiles the diverse aspects of microeconomics into one handy guidebook for learners who want to understand the core principles of this field. This book details the fundamental concepts of the field so that learners can become thorough with the basics before moving into courses or fields of study that require a more elaborate understanding of economic concepts. Inside this book, readers will find:

- Introduction to the Subject of Economics

- Concepts of Demand and Supply

- Overview of Consumer Behavior

- Theory of Cost and Production

- Synopsis of International Trade, and more.

This easy-to-understand guide to microeconomics is useful for learners across a wide spectrum of fields, ranging from students aiming to get into economics and business courses to entrepreneurs looking for a quick way to integrate the building blocks of microeconomics. For managers, CEOs, and team leaders, this guide will come in handy for a quick brush-up on the essential concepts required to understand how businesses, economies, and economic transactions work. Microeconomics Essentials is also the perfect instructor resource for professors who teach microeconomics courses, as it comes with quizzes and powerpoints that will help enhance the economics teaching-learning process.

The highlight of this book is that it is a self-learning management guide, so anyone searching for a beginner’s guide to the world of microeconomics can use this book. This book is the newest addition to Vibrant’s Self-Learning Management Series, which includes concise and clear-cut management guides for learners.

About the Author

Prof. Amlan Ray is currently Senior Director & Dean at SRISIIM, New Delhi, a management and research Institution recognized by the Ministry of Science & Technology and Ministry of Education, Government of India. He has over 27 years of research experience in Corporates, Consulting, Training, and Academia. His corporate experience and research area lies in Economic Analysis, Digital Transformation, and International Business. Amlan is a B.Tech., MBA, M.A. (Economics) and has submitted his Ph.D. thesis at Amrita Viswa Vidyapeetham, India in the area of International Trade.



Microeconomics Essentials is part of Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management Series. This series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers

Vibrant Publishers, Colorado, is a publishing house with a focus on high-quality books for entrepreneurs, professionals, and students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined how rich content is made available to today’s fast-paced generation. We have three academic book series dedicated to Self-Learning Management, Job Interview Questions, and Test Prep.

