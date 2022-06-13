CoachCare Partners with NXTSTIM to Offer World’s First Commercial RPM and Wellness Monitoring Device for Pain Management

Employing Data Sensors and AI, NXTSTIM EcoAI Can Alleviate Pain with Electrical Stimulation

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoachCare, a leading remote patient monitoring (RPM) and virtual health company, has joined with NXTSTIM to provide the first ever commercial RPM solution for pain management. San Diego-based NXTSTIM is the maker of the FDA-approved EcoAI device, a cutting edge therapeutic and monitoring solution which uses transcutaneous electrical stimulation for pain relief powered by proprietary and proven Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AIML) technology.

NXTSTIM EcoAI provides personalized pain therapy with comprehensive pain relief, strengthening and relaxation. The therapy procedure is engineered to create an outcome-oriented therapy experience, driven by a closed-loop process with personalized therapy tracking, monitoring, reminding, periodic review, and continuous optimization using BIG DATA and AI. It makes achieving pain relief much easier, simpler, and more enjoyable. It also supports NXTSTIM’s overarching “Better Together Campaign” to target cost, access, and community in the Pain Management Space

“We are honored that NXTSTIM has chosen CoachCare as their RPM partner to bring their ground-breaking pain management device to market,” said Wes Haydon, CoachCare President and Co-Founder. “Pain impacts millions of patients and the partnership between NXTSTIM and CoachCare will enable us to bring them best-in-class remote monitoring and therapeutic care.”

“After many years of research, we are excited to launch our novel EcoAI device for pain management,” said Dr. Krishnan Chakravarthy, MD, PhD NXTSTIM Founder and CEO. “CoachCare is a leader in remote patient monitoring and we are pleased to work with them to deliver RPM for the many pain management patients in need of better monitoring and care. This collaboration is at the heart of our emphasis on patient wellness and expanding access with the best devices in class.”

About NXTSTIM

NXTSTIM EcoAI and App are a product of NXTSTIM. NXTSTIM “Next Generation Stimulation Technologies” is an American neuromodulation and biotechnology company based in San Diego, California, United States. NXTSTIM designs and manufactures medical devices using novel battery technology, digital software platforms, and related products and services.

About CoachCare

Remote healthcare isn’t the future. It’s upon us. At CoachCare, we take our remote patient monitoring and virtual health software beyond the technology to provide a complete support service. From automated outcome alerts to simplified claims documentation and maximized reimbursement, CoachCare’s comprehensive technology is designed to improve your patient outcomes, and increase your revenue, with typical CoachCare RPM clients seeing 11.2x ROI. Tour the platform or request more information here.

