Bidding Set to Close 2 BR/1 BA Home on 8.24± Acres in Orange County VA Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the closing of bidding on a 2 BR/1 BA home on 2 parcels totaling 8.24 +/- acres with several outbuildings and 680'± of Rt. 20 frontage on June 14 according to according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“The owners are downsizing their real estate holdings, and have contracted us to market and sell this Orange County property to the HIGHEST BIDDER!! Totaling over 8 acres and offering 680' +/- of Rt. 20 frontage, this is a great opportunity for the present and the future,” said Nicholls. “The home can be occupied immediately and modernized at the new owner's leisure. This will make a wonderful primary residence or investment property!! Bid Your Price & Make it Yours!!”
“This home is located only .2 mile off Rt. 522, 7.5 miles from downtown Orange, 15 miles from Rt. 3, and a short drive to Culpeper, Fredericksburg & Charlottesville, VA,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
Tuesday, June 14, -- 4:00 PM -- 24220 Constitution Highway, Unionville, VA 22567
2 BR/1 BA ranch/rambler style brick home on 8.24± acres in Orange County, VA
• This homes measures 2,240+/- gross sf. (1,120 +/- sf. finished above grade & 1,120 +/- sf. basement), and features a kitchen w/knotty pine cabinets (all appliances convey), living room, dining room, enclosed side porch, unfinished basement & attic.
• Hardwood flooring in much of home (needs to be refinished); tile in bathroom; vinyl in kitchen.
• Heating & cooling: heat pump (recently replaced); there are 2 underground oil tanks
• Well & gravity flow septic system; electric water heater
• Chip & tar driveway; several outbuildings
• For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson at 540/748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-748-1359
info@nichollsauction.com