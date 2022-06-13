Submit Release
Waltham Fatal

On June 12, 2022, at 4:40 p.m., the Maine State Police responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash in Waltham on the Waltham Road. 

A motorcycle, operated by Darrell King (51) of Brewer, lost control in a sharp curve and was struck by an oncoming pickup. The motorcycle passenger, Melissa Hatch (50) of Brewer, suffered fatal injuries from the crash. Both the operator and the passenger were wearing helmets. 

The operator of the pickup was Douglas Mcvay (69) of Eastbrook, did not suffer injuries. 

Local fire departments/EMS, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Ellsworth Police Department, Maine Forestry, and Maine DOT assisted with the crash.


 

