GoTo Marketers Proudly Sponsors the CanadianSME Business Expo 2022

William Goddard, President and CEO, GoTo Marketers Inc. Award Winning Digital Marketing Agency 4 years in a row.

The award winning digital marketing agency will be in attendance helping companies navigate the their online presence in the new digital reality.

If you are not focused on your digital presence and how to take advantage of new consumer and business buying trends, your business is at risk of being a dinosaur sooner than you want.” — William Goddard, GoTo Marketers Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoTo Marketers, a Toronto-based full-service digital marketing agency, proudly announces its sponsorship of the CanadianSME Business Expo 2022 in association with Caary Capital, the largest virtual event for Canadian small and medium businesses, taking place on June 29-30, 2022.

The theme of the CanadianSME Business Expo 2022 is "Resilience, Recovery, and Reinvention,” and will feature panel discussions, workshops, presentations, and keynotes by some of Canada's top business leaders from organizations such as Caary Capital, Xero, UPS, Deloitte, Capterra and CyberCatch, on issues ranging from entrepreneurial resilience, leadership, cloud technology, cybersecurity and digital transformation that can revolutionize small and medium businesses. Now in its third year, the expo has been attended by thousands of business owners and entrepreneurs throughout Canada.

"We are excited and proud to be a partner and sponsor of the CanadianSME Business Expo. The world has changed tremendously since March 2020, but even more so for our business community. We learned quickly that a business's online presence has gone from a nice-to-have to a must-have.

CanadianSME Business Expo is an excellent opportunity to learn how and where Canadian companies are struggling most and an is an opportunity for the GoTo Marketers team to provide advice on how businesses can thrive in the digital world we now find ourselves in,” said William Goddard, President of GoTo Marketers.

“CanadianSME Small Business Expo's assistance to small and medium-sized enterprises is unparalleled. When it comes to propelling young and budding entrepreneurs to greater heights, they pull out all the stops in providing them with ideal networking opportunities to help their businesses grow, and this expo will allow small business owners from across Canada to network, expand their businesses and gain knowledge from industry leaders,” said SK Uddin, Organizer, The Small Business Expo 2022

The CanadianSME Business Expo 2022 aims to empower small and mid-sized enterprises to showcase their products and services in the worldwide marketplace and allows them to establish a business entourage. The event goal is to equip existing SMEs with a strong market presence in this increasingly competitive business climate.

For more information about the free event, visit the event website https://www.smeexpo.ca/.

About GoTo Marketers

Founded in 2012, GoTo Marketers Inc., an award-winning digital marketing agency, delivers results-focused marketing solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses supporting their business goals. With a team of experts eagerly driving projects and positive outcomes for clients, their service offerings include web design, marketing automation, search engine optimization, content marketing, social media marketing, paid advertisement, and lead generation services.

For more information, visit www.gotomarketers.com.

About CanadianSME

Powered by CanadianSME Magazine, the CanadianSME Business Expo provides small and medium-scale enterprises with an exclusive forum to gain insights from key industry leaders and connect them with entrepreneurs around Canada. The CanadianSME Business Expo 2022 serves as a podium where business owners will get an unmissable chance to connect with over 2,000 industry professionals from across the country.

For more information, visit www.smeexpo.ca.