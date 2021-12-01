IT Chronicles Media Launches Innovative Year-End Food Drive

Feeding Minds and Families One Blog at a Time Helping People Understand Technology One Blog at a Time No Waste. No Hunger

Online technology focused content publisher to do more than feed minds and their content contributor community stepped up to support the community at large.

Second Harvest is a wonderful organization doing amazing things in the communities they serve and we are extremely happy to be supporting them this holiday season.” — William Goddard, IT Chronicles Media Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Chronicles Media, a technology website publisher dedicated to giving voice to IT and enterprise technology leaders and practitioners around the globe, announced an innovative food drive to donate 5,000 meals to support people experiencing food insecurity this holiday season. During December, the company pledged to donate 50 meals for every article technology leaders and past contributors submit to its website, ITChronicles.com.

In a recent email to past contributors, William Goddard, president, explained that the food drive celebrates the website reaching 100,000 unique visitors per month. "In recognition of this milestone, we hope to do even more than feed people's minds during December. We've set a goal to donate 5,000 meals and by sharing your knowledge, you can not only help us feed people's minds but literally feed them, as well," said Goddard.

IT Chronicles has supported Second Harvest in the past, and the food rescue organization will be the beneficiary for the December food drive. Goddard added, "With The Nikita Foundation matching gifts to Second Harvest through December 31, 2021, we’re hoping to provide 10,000 meals in total. I know whatever donation we make by the end of the month, it will be put to the best use in the communities they serve."

Technology thought leaders who've contributed articles to the website in the past can submit an article at this special web page December Food Drive.

How Can New Contributors Participate?

Business leaders or technology experts who would like to support this worthy cause with a blog contribution can become contributors here.

International thought leaders, technology company executives, and globally recognized speakers in the tech sector have agreed to participate, including:

● Phyllis Drucker, Author, International Speaker, Senior Consultant ServiceNow Practice, Cognizant

● Paul Wilkinson, Founder, GamingWorks BE,

● Ryan Schmierer VP Operations, Sparx Services North America - https://sparxsystems.us/

● Kathleen Wilson, Senior Program Manager, Microsoft

● Mark Smalley – IT Paradigmologist at Smalley.IT, International Speaker, Trainer and Author

● Daniel Breston, Author, Speaker, Recognized Technology Advocate and Authority - Batman Fan

● Barclay Rae, Service Management Consultant, Author and Podcaster

● Patrick Bolger, Chief Evangelist at https://www.hornbill.com/

● Simone Jo Moore, Framework Mixologist HumanisingIT, Thought Leader, International Speaker & Author

About IT Chronicles: IT Chronicles Media, a Canadian-based online content publishing company founded in 2014, documents the critical role technology is playing in today's technology-driven businesses through the diverse voices of industry leaders from around the globe.

About Second Harvest: Second Harvest is Canada’s largest food rescue charity. They recover unsold food and redistribute it to frontline services like shelters, food banks, meal programs, and others so that good food can go on plates, not in landfills. Learn more about their mission of No Waste. No Hunger at https://SecondHarvest.ca/