CG Technologies Announces Sponsorship of CanadianSME Business Expo 2022

Attilio Commisso, President and Co-Founder, CG Technologies Corp. Toronto's Best IT services and support company for small and medium sized buesinesses. Exceptional service for over 25 years.

VAUGHAN, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CG Technologies, a leading Managed IT Service company serving the greater Toronto area, proudly announces its sponsorship of the CanadianSME Business Expo 2022 in association with Caary Capital, the largest virtual event for Canadian small and medium businesses, taking place on June 29-30, 2022.

In its third year, the exclusive expo aims to empower small and mid-sized enterprises to showcase their products and services in the worldwide marketplace and equips them with the insights and knowledge they need in an increasingly competitive business climate.

"We are excited to sponsor the CanadianSME Business Expo. In the aftermath of the pandemic, small and medium-sized businesses need to support one another. This conference gives us the perfect forum to share 25 years of IT solutions experience that helps alleviate the challenges of remote and hybrid work, cloud migration, and cybersecurity in this rapidly changing world,” said Attilio Commisso, President & New Business Development at CG Technologies Corporation.

“CanadianSME Small Business Expo's assistance to small and medium-sized enterprises is unparalleled. When it comes to propelling young and budding entrepreneurs to greater heights, they pull out all the stops in providing them with ideal networking opportunities to help their businesses grow, and this expo will allow small business owners from across Canada to network, expand their businesses and gain knowledge from industry leaders," said SK Uddin, Organizer, The Small Business Expo 2022



CanadianSME Business Expo 2022 will focus on "Resilience, Recovery, and Reinvention.” The event is expected to bring in thousands of Canadian business owners and entrepreneurs and will feature panel discussions, workshops, presentations, and keynotes by some of Canada's top business leaders from organizations such as Caary Capital, Xero, UPS, Deloitte, Capterra and CyberCatch, on issues ranging from entrepreneurial resilience, leadership, cloud technology, cybersecurity and digital transformation that can revolutionize small and medium businesses. For more information about the free event, visit the event website https://www.smeexpo.ca/.

About CG Technologies

With over 25 years of serving the greater Toronto business community, CG Technologies is a leading Managed IT Service company with the latest solutions to address common obstacles that face small and medium businesses every day. CG Technologies ensures its clients’ IT systems are always available, using proactive monitoring to fix issues before it affects a business, including networking, cybersecurity, remote workforce management, hardware maintenance, and more.

For more information, visit cgtechnologies.com.

About CanadianSME

Powered by CanadianSME Magazine, the CanadianSME Business Expo provides small and medium-scale enterprises with an exclusive forum to gain insights from key industry leaders and connects them with entrepreneurs around Canada. The CanadianSME Business Expo 2022 serves as a podium where business owners will get an unmissable chance to connect with over 2,000 industry professionals from across the country.

For more information, visit www.smeexpo.ca