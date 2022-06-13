ORCA GOLF & THE TRIDENT GOLF PERFORMANCE CENTER CELEBRATE THE FUTURE OF WOMEN IN GOLF

Orca Golf & Trident Celebrate the Future of Women in Golf Golf tips, techniques & instructions from Top Elite 50 LPGA Professionals Over 55 women came from all over Florida

“The future of golf is women. This small event is a testament to the idea that if you include us, we will come.” Erica Bennett

The goal of this event was to grow the game in tangible and meaningful ways by creating opportunities for men and women to learn and play in an informal atmosphere” — Erica Bennett