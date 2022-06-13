Submit Release
Acclaimed Children's Author & Illustrator Ashley Belote's New Book LISTEN UP, LOUELLA, To Be Released June 21st

Listen Up, Louella

Author/Illustrator Ashley Belote

RESTON, VA, USA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Known for her vibrant illustrations and engaging wordplay, acclaimed children's writer and artist Ashley Belote's delightful new book LISTEN UP, LOUELLA will be released at major retailers and via Amazon on June 21st by publisher Feiwel & Friends.

Engaging and lesson filled, this colorfully drawn tale follows the adorable elephant, Louella, on her adventures at Roar Scout Camp. Louella learns valuable lessons about listening and being a good friend.

A student of the legendary animator Don Bluth, Ms. Belote's books and art have been critically lauded and continue to garner new fans of all ages, so LISTEN UP, LOUELLA is a welcome addition to her children's literary canon.

Synopsis

Louella is VERY excited to be at Roar Scout Camp. There's so many fun things for her to do! But Louella is so busy having fun that she doesn't stop to listen to anyone else... Or to realize that maybe her new friends aren't having quite as much fun as she is.

When Louella misses an important invitation, it's up to Tarantula and the rest of their friends to help Louella learn to listen and play together.

