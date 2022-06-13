Kounotori Token: Building in the Bear

Kounotori Token Logo Adrian Kanski Chief Executive Officer Header Page of the Certificate of Incorporation Document from the Registrar of Companies in England and Wales.

Kounotori takes the necessary steps forward in the progression of the project’s centralised exchange.

KTO Exchange LTD (UNI:$KTO)

We have incorporated! The name of the LLC is KTO Exchange LTD.” — Adrian Kanski

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kounotori Token is proud to announce that it has registered as a Limited Liability Company. From day one the Kounotori project has built its brand around trust. Honesty, transparency, and integrity have been the pillars of the business model the developers have upheld.

Becoming a Limited Liability Company gives KTO Exchange LTD. its own legal identity.

Kounotori, a project that launched on the Ethereum network on December 3rd, 2021, boasts a fully doxxed development team, several security features as well as manipulation-resistant tokenomics. With the help of Tech Alchemy, the #1 Blockchain Agency in the world (source: www.clutch.co), the Kounotori development team aims to launch its centralised exchange (CEX) with a staking platform where the Kounotori Token will take center stage and offer the highest rewards in a stable coin such as USDT/ USDC.

The intention of the project’s centralised exchange (CEX) is to offer KYC-approved projects of all sizes a low-cost exchange listing, something that does not currently exist in DeFi. Kounotori’s Whitepaper describes “adopting elements of centralisation into Kounotori would be essential to our longevity as a serious, and competitive contender in the currently oversaturated cryptocurrency market.” The Whitepaper goes on to explain the project’s ultimate purpose: “We are dedicated to ensuring its security, stability, and ability to provide sustainable staking returns for our holders for years to come, and we are confident that this strategy will propel us towards our goal of becoming one of the biggest centralised exchanges in the De-Fi space.”



Connect with the developers and the community and catch up on the latest developments on Telegram or Discord.

Visit the project’s official website and social for more information.

Kounotori Token's price is trading at $0.000000002619 with a trading volume of $6,575 and has 2,028 holders as of press time.



How to Buy