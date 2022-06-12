Westminster Barracks / DUI Crash, Grand Larceny, Operating without Owner's Consent

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B1003625

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Alibozek

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 06/12/22 at 07:16 AM

STREET: US Route 5

TOWN: Weathersfield

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Residence #2901

WEATHER: Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VIOLATION: DUI #1, Grand Larceny, Operating without Owner's Consent

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Juvenile

AGE:

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: SSR

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: None reported

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway on US Route 5, in the town of Weathersfield, Windsor County, Vermont. Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with the operator who showed signs of impairment. The juvenile was screen and subsequently arrested for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. It was later learned the Juvenile took the vehicle from a residence in Springfield, VT prior to crashing without getting owner’s consent.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: 4009521 T7 VSA 656

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor County Family Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/6/22 at 0830 hours

Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600