Westminster Barracks / DUI Crash, Grand Larceny, Operating without Owner's Consent
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22B1003625
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Alibozek
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 06/12/22 at 07:16 AM
STREET: US Route 5
TOWN: Weathersfield
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Residence #2901
WEATHER: Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VIOLATION: DUI #1, Grand Larceny, Operating without Owner's Consent
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Juvenile
AGE:
SEAT BELT? Y/N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: SSR
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
INJURIES: None reported
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway on US Route 5, in the town of Weathersfield, Windsor County, Vermont. Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with the operator who showed signs of impairment. The juvenile was screen and subsequently arrested for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. It was later learned the Juvenile took the vehicle from a residence in Springfield, VT prior to crashing without getting owner’s consent.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: 4009521 T7 VSA 656
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL:N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor County Family Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/6/22 at 0830 hours
Tpr. Timothy Alibozek
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT
Barracks – 802-722-4600