Submit Release
News Search

There were 52 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,643 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / DUI Crash, Grand Larceny, Operating without Owner's Consent

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 22B1003625                                   

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Alibozek

STATION: Westminster                              

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 06/12/22 at 07:16 AM

STREET: US Route 5

TOWN: Weathersfield

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Residence #2901

WEATHER: Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VIOLATION: DUI #1, Grand Larceny, Operating without Owner's Consent

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Juvenile

AGE:     

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: SSR

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: None reported

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway on US Route 5, in the town of Weathersfield, Windsor County, Vermont. Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with the operator who showed signs of impairment. The juvenile was screen and subsequently arrested for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. It was later learned the Juvenile took the vehicle from a residence in Springfield, VT prior to crashing without getting owner’s consent.

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: 4009521 T7 VSA 656

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor County Family Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/6/22 at 0830 hours

 

Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / DUI Crash, Grand Larceny, Operating without Owner's Consent

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.