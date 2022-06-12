Bridge Deck Repairs to Begin in the Black Hills Area

For Immediate Release: Friday, June 10, 2022

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says work on U.S. Highway 16B at the Rapid Creek Bridge will begin on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Work includes removing and replacing parts of the epoxy chip seal to help preserve the bridge deck and improve traction.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane over the course of the project. Work on this portion of the project is anticipated to be completed by Saturday, June 18, 2022.

This work is part of a larger project to replace epoxy chip seals on bridges throughout the Black Hills area. The contractor will proceed from one project to the next in the scheduled following order.

S.D. Highway 231 (Sturgis Road) over Box Elder Creek south of Black Hawk

Highway 16 south of Three Forks

Interstate 90 at mile marker seven, west of Spearfish

Motorists should be prepared for suddenly slowing, stopped, and merging traffic, as well as construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane.

The prime contractor on this $365,000 project is J.V. Bailey Company, Inc. of Rapid City. The overall completion date is Oct. 14, 2022.

