COLLEGE STATION, TX, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Miners Summit media guide, speakers schedule, menu, and dining schedule are available at www.minerssummit.com/2022/06/08/miners-summit-media-guide-is-available/

"We have attendees and sponsors who have power and capital ready to deploy. If you are a miner or operate in the Bitcoin mining space, Miners Summit is a high signal event featuring people who operate Bitcoin companies that want to help you grow. Miners Summit is an executive conference designed for miners and power companies" John Sostak, Alpha Vertical

Miners Summit will stream panels and presentations live on June 15-16 at the Miners Summit YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/minerssummit

ABOUT MINERS SUMMIT

Miners Summit is a once-a-year opportunity to meet the North American leaders and innovators of today and tomorrow in College Station, Texas, the heart of Aggieland. June 15-16, 2022 at the Hilton College Station & Conference Center.

Miners Summit, Where Tech and Energy Meet, is an all-VIP executive conference for Bitcoin miners, data centers, and energy companies, as well as the companies and suppliers who support these power and tech innovators. Miners Summit was established in 2020 by Alpha Vertical, Inc. to help executives and innovators meet, network, collaborate and do deals.

