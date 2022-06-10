SAI.TECH (NASDAQ:SAI) Founder and CEO Arthur Lee to Present at Miners Summit, Where Tech & Energy Meet

Arthur Lee, Founder & CEO, SAI.TECH Miners Summit, June 15-16, 2022 Miners Summit, June 15-16, 2022

Arthur Lee to present "Chip Heating, World Cooling" at Miners Summit on June 16, 2022 at the Hilton College Station & Conference Center in College Station, TX

SAI.TECH (NASDAQ:SAI)

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS, USA, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arthur Lee, founder and CEO of SAI.TECH (NASDAQ: SAI) to present at Miners Summit, live in College Station, Texas on June 16, 2022. The topic of Mr. Lee’s presentation will be “Chip Heating and World Cooling”.

Arthur Lee and SAI.TECH has pioneered the SAIHUB solution to reduce the energy costs and carbon emissions in Bitcoin mining. The SAIHUB solution aims to save energy costs and carbon emissions from mining activities. It innovatively combines liquid cooling technology and waste heat recovery technology together, recovers 90% of the waste heat generated from data centers while providing reliable hot water to other applications.

“SAI.TECH is building real world solutions that capture and deploy heat, which is an otherwise wasted byproduct of Bitcoin mining. SAI.TECH, and specifically Arthur Lee is visionary, and committed to improving the world through technology and innovation.” John Sostak, Alpha Vertical

SAI.TECH is an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries. SAI.TECH uses proprietary liquid cooling and waste heat recovery technology for its digital asset mining machines, utilizing waste heat to provide recycled energy and heating to potential customers while lowering mining operating costs. SAI.TECH strives to become the most cost-efficient digital asset mining operations company globally while simultaneously promoting the clean transition of the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries.

For more information on SAI.TECH, please visit https://sai.tech/.

Miners Summit is a once-a-year opportunity to meet the North American leaders and innovators of today and tomorrow in College Station, Texas, the heart of Aggieland. June 15-16, 2022 at the Hilton College Station & Conference Center.

Miners Summit, Where Tech and Energy Meet, is an all-VIP executive conference for Bitcoin miners, data centers, and energy companies, as well as the companies and suppliers who support these power and tech innovators. Miners Summit was established in 2020 by Alpha Vertical, Inc. to help executives and innovators meet, network, collaborate and do deals.

