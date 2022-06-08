The Satoshi Action Fund to be Introduced at Miners Summit

Introducing the Satoshi Action Fund New York Bitcoin Mining Moratorium Miners Summit, June 15-16, 2022

It is a privilege to present the Satoshi Action Fund at Miners Summit on June 15, 2022 at the Hilton College Station & Conference Center, College Station, Texas

With the help of the Satoshi Action Fund, more people will discover what Bitcoin miners do, and what Bitcoin is.” — John Sostak

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS, USA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mandy Gunasekara and Dennis Porter will introduce the Satoshi Action Fund on June 15, 2022 at Miners Summit at the Hilton College Station and Conference Center in College Station, Texas.

“It’s a privilege to present the Satoshi Action Fund to Miners Summit VIPs. Mandy and Dennis are addressing problems that miners face locally and nationally. Bitcoin miners do a lot that they should be proud of. With the help of the Satoshi Action Fund, more people will discover what Bitcoin miners do, and what Bitcoin is.” John Sostak, Alpha Vertical

ABOUT THE SATOSHI ACTION FUND (SAF)

The Satoshi Action fund is a 501(c)(4) non-profit educational organization dedicated to informing policymakers and regulators about the benefits of Bitcoin mining and how it can be used as a tool to support other policy goals. SAF actively engages in political campaigns and grassroots efforts to reshape the public policy landscape.

Satoshi Action Fund is dedicated to the belief that Bitcoin mining is a tool for continued human progress and works to cultivate a welcoming environment for investment and innovation throughout the United States.

Discover the Satoshi Action Fund and the team that is promoting and defending Bitcoin mining in America at www.satoshiaction.io.

ABOUT MINERS SUMMIT

Miners Summit is a once-a-year opportunity to meet the North American leaders and innovators of today and tomorrow in College Station, Texas, the heart of Aggieland. June 15-16, 2022 at the Hilton College Station & Conference Center.

Miners Summit, Where Tech and Energy Meet, is an all-VIP executive conference for Bitcoin miners, data centers, and energy companies, as well as the companies and suppliers who support these power and tech innovators. Miners Summit was established in 2020 by Alpha Vertical, Inc. to help executives and innovators meet, network, collaborate and do deals.

