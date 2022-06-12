Royalton Barracks/ VCOR X8

Submit Release
VSP News Release - Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 22B2002404

TROOPER: Tpr. Marcinkowski                                                                       

STATION: Royalton Barracks               

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: June 12, 2022, at 09:18 am

LOCATION: Bethel

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release x8

 

ACCUSED: India Tweedie

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

Troopers of the Royalton Barracks responded to a residence in Bethel for a report of trespassing. Following an investigation, Troopers were able to determine that Tweedie was in violation of multiple sets of conditions of release. Tweedie was cited and released on conditions to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 06/13/2022 to answer to the charges of Violation of Conditions of Release.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/13/2022 at 12:30 pm

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

