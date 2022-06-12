Metarace.io, the NFT-based horseracing game, runs their first community horse at Windsor

LONDON, UK, UK, June 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world’s first NFT collectively-owned racehorse, MetaRace, runs their first race at Windsor racecourse on Monday 13th June.

MetaRace is a play-to-earn, NFT-based horseracing Dapp built on the pioneering, decentralised, edge-rendering Caduceus blockchain. Thoughtfully bringing together the oldest sport in history with virtual innovation, it’s horseracing, but not as you know it.

The game’s first real horse, a two-year old colt aptly named MetaRace, will be community-owned and is trained at the historic Whatcombe Stables - and will be running his very first race at the prestigious Windsor racecourse.

Being MetaRace’s first start on a racetrack, it is very much his first day at school and there is much to look forward to in the future as there always is in horseracing - now for both the real and virtual worlds! As a two-year-old, he is very much a puppy but everybody at MetaRace.io will be cheering him home and we hope you will join in, and enjoy the ride.

MetaRace will be gifted to community members who hold either in-game MetaRace NFTs and/or tokens. To be in with a chance of a % ownership of a real racehorse, participants need to be whitelisted or ready for the sale of the virtual MetaRace horses.

Oliver Cole of Whatcombe Stables, who is helping to train the horse, is an ambassador to the game ensuring the traditions of training, breeding and the true thrill of racing are fully transported into the virtual world.

The decentralised virtual NFT game includes vital real-world elements. Features such as different genotypes, breeds and racecourses inject the same breeding passion and unpredictable play while bringing forth a new way to earn and make a claim on the leaderboard.

Alex, MetaRace Community Manager: “This is a huge milestone for MetaRace. We have a community, some of which aren’t typically horseracing fans, but are still incredibly excited to buy into a real-world racehorse and see him race. This is a true collision and sharing of very different worlds.”

About MetaRace: From researching the best horses to entering races and tournaments, players can enjoy the excitement of competition and reap generous rewards for claiming a place among the winners. As a blockchain game with its roots firmly in the real world, MetaRace brings the noble sport of horse racing to life in the digital landscape of the metaverse. Players can also breed and train their powerful mechanical horses to improve their chance of success and compete for the highest possible rewards. MetaRace NFTs are minting on Caduceus, a pioneer at the cutting edge of the blockchain revolution.

MetaRace Where Two Worlds Collide