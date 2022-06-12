Centraleyes Adds the Secure Controls Framework (SCF) to its Expanding Framework Library
Centraleyes announces the addition of the Secure Controls Framework (SCF) to its expanding framework library.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centraleyes integrates another major security framework to its next generation GRC platform - the Secure Controls Framework (SCF).
The Secure Controls Framework is a comprehensive catalog of controls that enables companies to design, build and maintain secure processes, systems and applications. SCF addresses both cybersecurity and privacy, so that these principles are designed to be built-in at the strategic, operational and tactical levels.
The concept of SCF is to have a meta-framework that addresses people, processes, technology and data (PPTD), which are the fundamental purpose of such controls. The framework currently incorporates over 1000 controls, is baselined across more than 150 regulations and standards, and is updated every few months.
The Centraleyes platform contains a built-in SCF questionnaire that allows organizations to automatically gather their Minimum Compliance Criteria (MCC) and Discretionary Security Requirements (DSR), evaluate them and detect gaps. Once the gaps have been detected, the platform will provide automated actionable remediation tasks using its AI risk engine, advising the cyber team on what they need to do.
About Centraleyes:
Centraleyes is a next generation GRC platform that gives organizations an unparalleled understanding of their cyber risk and compliance. The platform addresses the main pain points of GRC by providing no-code deployment with single-day implementation and onboarding, automation and orchestration of data collection and analysis, and real-time dashboards and reports that enable its customers to make smarter strategic decisions. This is truly cyber risk management reimagined.
