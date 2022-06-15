Submit Release
Through Books From The Sandbox Series, We Are Building A Better Tomorrow Today.

Cover of The Sandbox, A Story of Sharing and Caring

Cover of The Sandbox, A Story of Inclusion and Embracing Differences

Cover of The Sandbox, You Are Who You Say You Are

"Within the pages of these books, teachers, parents, and students all over the world will gain a new respect and higher regard for others' uniqueness."

Being a proactive participant in instilling a variety of values in children is one of the best things a parent or teacher can do.”
— Carolyn Furlow
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This mother-daughter duo created a phenomenal and life-long approach for all children to embrace and experience healthy relationships. Through their children's book series, "The Sandbox," they present to the world an opportunity to highlight the importance of humanity in the hearts and minds of our developing youth. Within the pages of these books, teachers, parents, and students all over the world will gain a new respect and higher regard for others' uniqueness. "In today's climate, it is imperative that we, as world citizens and members of our communities, take a stance towards creating and honoring the tools that bring out the best in us and welcome civility," explains Amelia Furlow, coauthor of The Sandbox Series.

"Being a proactive participant in instilling a variety of values in children is one of the best things a parent or teacher can do," says Carolyn Furlow, author of The Sandbox Series. The books in this collection promote accepting diversity, sharing, and caring for others while also offering young children the creative freedom to be themselves. The first book of the series, "The Sandbox: A Story of Inclusion and Embracing Differences," is available in English, Spanish, and French versions. This book offers children a fun and colorful perspective on embracing differences. The second book in the series, "The Sandbox: A Story of Sharing and Caring,"reminds children to appreciate their friends and demonstrates how to be a good friend. The third book in the series, "The Sandbox: You Are Who You Say You Are," sparks the imagination of children as it leads them to understand that they have the power to dream big. Finally, the last book of the series is a coloring book consisting of a collaboration of pictures from all three books. Books are available through Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Target, Walmart, IngramSparks and Amazon with bulk order options as well.

Carolyn Furlow
Diverse Dimensions
+1 702-747-0048
Carolyn@thediversedimensions.com

