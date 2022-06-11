Shaftsbury Barracks / VCOR

VSP News Release - Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 22B3001748

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss

STATION: VSP Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 06/06/2022 at 1129 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cardinal Blvd – Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Cory M. Saddlemire

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police assigned to the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a reported disturbance on Cardinal Boulevard in the Town of Pownal. On June 11th, 2022, Troopers conducted follow-up investigation and determined Cory M. Saddlemire, 41, from Pownal, Vermont, had violated his conditions of release. Troopers discovered Saddlemire had used a regulated drug which was a violation of court-ordered conditions. Saddlemire was released with a citation to answer the charge at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/11/2022 at 8:15 A.M.

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.