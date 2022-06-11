Submit Release
News Search

There were 203 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,723 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks / VCOR

VSP News Release - Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

       

CASE#: 22B3001748

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss                        

STATION: VSP Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 06/06/2022 at 1129 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cardinal Blvd – Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Cory M. Saddlemire                                    

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police assigned to the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a reported disturbance on Cardinal Boulevard in the Town of Pownal. On June 11th, 2022, Troopers conducted follow-up investigation and determined Cory M. Saddlemire, 41, from Pownal, Vermont, had violated his conditions of release. Troopers discovered Saddlemire had used a regulated drug which was a violation of court-ordered conditions. Saddlemire was released with a citation to answer the charge at a later date and time.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/11/2022 at 8:15 A.M.

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks / VCOR

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.