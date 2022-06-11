Shaftsbury Barracks / VCOR
VSP News Release - Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 22B3001748
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss
STATION: VSP Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 06/06/2022 at 1129 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cardinal Blvd – Pownal, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Cory M. Saddlemire
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police assigned to the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a reported disturbance on Cardinal Boulevard in the Town of Pownal. On June 11th, 2022, Troopers conducted follow-up investigation and determined Cory M. Saddlemire, 41, from Pownal, Vermont, had violated his conditions of release. Troopers discovered Saddlemire had used a regulated drug which was a violation of court-ordered conditions. Saddlemire was released with a citation to answer the charge at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/11/2022 at 8:15 A.M.
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.