ATG Innovations Achieves ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems Certification
ISO 9001 certification demonstrates ATG Innovation’s commitment to quality.
Obtaining this certification has allowed ATGI to establish a set of practices to ensure quality services and deliverables are consistently provided.”VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATG Innovations (ATGI) has achieved ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems certification from NSF-ISR, an NSF company. The standard helps organizations reliably meet the needs of clients in both the delivery and continuous improvement of products and services.
“Obtaining this certification has allowed ATGI to establish a set of practices to ensure quality services and deliverables are consistently provided. Our decision to work towards this standard further demonstrates our commitment towards continual improvement and maturity as a reliable partner to our clients” says Michelle Koren, CEO Of ATG Innovations.
ISO 9001 is based on quality management principles such as a strong customer focus, the involvement of top management, the process approach and continual improvement. Certification to ISO 9001 helps companies provide consistent, good quality products and services.
“Through certification to ISO 9001, ATG Innovations is able to not only improve their products, process and service quality, but also helps them reduce waste,” states Jen Morecraft, Senior Director of NSF-ISR. “This shows ATG Innovation’s commitment to improve their business and meet customer expectations globally.”
The standard focuses on performance through a combination of risk-based thinking and a process approach, as well as employment of the “plan-do-check-act” cycle at all levels in the organization.
For further information, visit ATG Innovation's website ATGI-LLC.com. For inquires, contact David Hassett, ATG Innovation’s Chief Operations Officer at dhassett@atgi-llc.com.
About ATG Innovations (ATGI)
ATG Innovations is an Economically Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) Healthcare IT and Professional Services Company. Established in 2019, ATGI is one of Virginia’s fastest growing small businesses. The company delivers innovative and flexible solutions with integrity and transparency. It specializes in complex systems integration, training and adoption, and program management. ATGI works closely with its customers to solve urgent and pressing needs.
About NSF
NSF is an independent, global organization that facilitates standards development, and tests and certifies products for the food, water, health sciences and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. With operations in 180 countries, NSF is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Indoor Environment.
David Hassett
ATG Innovations
+1 571-685-8995
