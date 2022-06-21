Submit Release
Legatum is Rebranding to ATG Innovations

The new name reflects ATGI's continued commitment to innovation as we prepare to launch our service offerings on a global platform early next year.”
— Michelle Koren, ATG Innovations CEO
VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Legatum, LLC unveiled its new company name, ATG Innovations (ATGI), as part of its strategic rebranding campaign focused on Accelerating Technology for Global Innovations.

ATGI’s CEO Michelle Koren shared, "Our company is one of the fastest-growing Economically Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) in 2022. The new name reflects ATGI's continued commitment to innovation as we prepare to launch our service offerings on a global platform early next year. Through our experience providing outstanding support for large-scale health record modernization programs nationwide, coupled with our Training & Adoption expertise, now is the right time to launch our specialized Health IT service offerings globally."

Established in 2019, ATGI quickly expanded to 200+ Healthcare IT Subject Matter Experts specializing in complex system integrations, training and adoption, and full-spectrum program management. ATGI solves its customer's most pressing challenges through significant investments in proprietary tools, methodologies, and ISO-certified processes while emphasizing the importance of strategic collaboration.

Legatum will officially operate under the ATG Innovations name effective August 1, 2022.



About ATG Innovations

ATG Innovations is an EDWOSB Healthcare IT and Professional Services Company. The company delivers innovative Health IT and flexible solutions with integrity and transparency. For further information, visit the ATG Innovations website at ATGI-LLC.com or contact the ATGI Communications Office at OfficeOfCommunication@ATGI-LLC.com.

David Hassett
ATG Innovations
+1 571-685-8995
