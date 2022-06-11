China Cultural and Natural Heritage Day Carnival Inauguration of offering game booths, demonstrations and stage performances of intangible cultural heritage for two consecutive days

MACAU, June 11 - On the occasion of the “China Cultural and Natural Heritage Day” and to promote the concept of “Protecting and Appreciating Our Cultural Heritage Together”, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) will hold the “China Cultural and Natural Heritage Day Carnival 2022” at the Mount Fortress Garden and the Macao Museum today and tomorrow. The opening ceremony of the Carnival is held at 3 pm on 11 June today at the Mount Fortress Garden, during which various prizes of the “2021 Guided Tour for Children in Practice Project” are also awarded. The event also features a range of booths and performances of intangible cultural heritage, attracting the active participation of the public.

The opening ceremony is officiated by the Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, Wan Sucheng; the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Leong Wai Man; the Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes; the representative of the Director of the Marine and Water Bureau, Sit Kai Sin; and the representative of members of the Cultural Heritage Committee, Wu Chou Kit. Representatives of various intangible cultural heritage communities and groups, as well as members of the Cultural Heritage Committee also attended the ceremony.

The “Cultural and Natural Heritage Day” originates from the former designation of the “Cultural Heritage Day”. According to the directive of the State Council of People’s Republic of China, the “Cultural Heritage Day” has been celebrated annually on the second Saturday of June since 2006. In 2017, the “Cultural Heritage Day” was renamed the “Cultural and Natural Heritage Day” with the aim of strengthening public awareness of the importance of safeguarding cultural and natural heritage. This year, the Carnival is supported by various intangible cultural heritage communities and groups, who will be involved in the booth games and performances at the Carnival, offering stage performances of Baatyam percussion, lion dance, Portuguese folk dance, Wing Chun, Taichi, and Cho Lei Fat Martial Arts, as well as demonstrations of dragon beard candies and almond biscuits making. In addition, the Carnival features a range of thematic game booths and experiential workshops on intangible cultural heritage for the public and their families to enjoy.

The awards ceremony of the “2021 Guided Tour for Children in Practice Project” of the Macao Museum is also held. A total of 22 trainees who completed the training course have become children docents. They explain the history and culture of Macao to the public and visitors, taking on the mission of promoting and passing on traditional culture. In recognition of the outstanding performances of the trainees, Chan Wai Ian, Choi Chi Wai and Lio Chieh Yueh received the Outstanding Docent Award, the Hospitality Award and the Congeniality Award, respectively. Certificates and badges are presented to all trainees who completed the training course at the ceremony.

The “China Cultural and Natural Heritage Day Carnival 2022” will be held from 11 am to 5:30 pm on 12 June at the Mount Fortress Garden and the Macao Museum. The Carnival features the activity “Gift Redemption with Stamps”. Public can collect stamps by participating in game booths or intangible cultural heritage experiential workshops to redeem gifts that are limited and available while stocks last. In addition, the Guia Lighthouse will be open to the public from 10 am to 5:30 pm on 11 and 12 June; and the Macao Museum will be open to residents and tourists with free admission from 10 am to 6 pm (no admission after 5:30pm) on the abovementioned two days. Guided tours are also available at various culturalsites on 11 and 12 June. IC hopes to continuously promote the precious tangible and intangible cultural heritage in Macao through a diverse variety of activities, allowing residents to learn about Macao’s historical stories and experience the charm of the cultural heritage.

IC has been strictly following the anti-epidemic guidelines of the Health Bureau and implementing appropriate measures for activities. In cooperation with the epidemic prevention efforts of the SAR Government, all participants must wear their face masks, undergo body temperature checks, present a valid “Venue QR code” (also known as “Venue code”) and “Macao Health Code” of the day, maintain social distancing, and follow the anti-epidemic and crowd control measures on site. For more information about the activities of the “China Cultural and Natural Heritage Day” and guided tours of the cultural sites, please visit the website at www.icm.gov.mo/chd.