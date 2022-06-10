Submit Release
Senate Bill 1277 Printer's Number 1738

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 1738

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1277

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY AUMENT, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, CORMAN, HUTCHINSON,

PITTMAN, BARTOLOTTA, MASTRIANO, MENSCH, J. WARD, STEFANO AND

BROOKS, JUNE 10, 2022

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 10, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,

providing for parental notification relating to instructional

materials and books containing sexually explicit content.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1529. Parental Notification Relating to

Instructional Materials and Books Containing Sexually Explicit

Content.--(a) The governing body of a school entity shall

develop and make public policies that provide parental

notification of instructional materials and books containing

sexually explicit content and include information, guidance,

procedures and standards relating to:

(1) Directly identifying specific instructional materials

