Senate Bill 1277 Printer's Number 1738
PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 1738
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1277
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY AUMENT, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, CORMAN, HUTCHINSON,
PITTMAN, BARTOLOTTA, MASTRIANO, MENSCH, J. WARD, STEFANO AND
BROOKS, JUNE 10, 2022
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 10, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,
providing for parental notification relating to instructional
materials and books containing sexually explicit content.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1529. Parental Notification Relating to
Instructional Materials and Books Containing Sexually Explicit
Content.--(a) The governing body of a school entity shall
develop and make public policies that provide parental
notification of instructional materials and books containing
sexually explicit content and include information, guidance,
procedures and standards relating to:
(1) Directly identifying specific instructional materials
