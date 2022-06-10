Senate Resolution 310 Printer's Number 1737
PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 1737
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
310
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, BROWNE, MARTIN, SCAVELLO, PHILLIPS-HILL,
COSTA, J. WARD, ROBINSON, PITTMAN, HUTCHINSON, BREWSTER,
MASTRIANO AND STEFANO, JUNE 10, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 10, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing August 18, 2022, as "Roberto Clemente Day" in
Pennsylvania and encouraging the celebration of his life as a
veteran, humanitarian and Hall of Fame baseball player.
WHEREAS, On August 18, 1934, Roberto Enrique Clemente Walker
was born in Barrio San Antón, Carolina, Puerto Rico, to Melchor
Clemente and Luisa Walker; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Clemente spent much time in his youth working
alongside his father in the sugarcane fields, while also playing
baseball; and
WHEREAS, After spending several years in the minor leagues,
Mr. Clemente was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates on November
22, 1954; and
WHEREAS, In September 1958, Mr. Clemente joined the United
States Marine Corps Reserve and served his active duty
commitment at Parris Island, South Carolina; Camp Lejeune, North
Carolina; and Washington, DC; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Clemente was set to be released from active duty
in the United States Marine Corps Reserve on April 4, 1959; and
