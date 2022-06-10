Senate Resolution 310 Printer's Number 1737

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 1737

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

310

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, BROWNE, MARTIN, SCAVELLO, PHILLIPS-HILL,

COSTA, J. WARD, ROBINSON, PITTMAN, HUTCHINSON, BREWSTER,

MASTRIANO AND STEFANO, JUNE 10, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 10, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing August 18, 2022, as "Roberto Clemente Day" in

Pennsylvania and encouraging the celebration of his life as a

veteran, humanitarian and Hall of Fame baseball player.

WHEREAS, On August 18, 1934, Roberto Enrique Clemente Walker

was born in Barrio San Antón, Carolina, Puerto Rico, to Melchor

Clemente and Luisa Walker; and

WHEREAS, Mr. Clemente spent much time in his youth working

alongside his father in the sugarcane fields, while also playing

baseball; and

WHEREAS, After spending several years in the minor leagues,

Mr. Clemente was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates on November

22, 1954; and

WHEREAS, In September 1958, Mr. Clemente joined the United

States Marine Corps Reserve and served his active duty

commitment at Parris Island, South Carolina; Camp Lejeune, North

Carolina; and Washington, DC; and

WHEREAS, Mr. Clemente was set to be released from active duty

in the United States Marine Corps Reserve on April 4, 1959; and

