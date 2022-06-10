Senate Bill 1278 Printer's Number 1739
PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - "Abandoned." As defined in 23 Pa.C.S. § 5402 (relating to
definitions).
"Child abuse." As defined in 23 Pa.C.S. § 6303(b.1)
(relating to definitions).
"Pre-kindergarten program." As defined in section 2002-B.
"School entity." A school district, intermediate unit, joint
school district, area career and technical school, charter
school, regional charter school or cyber charter school.
Section 1403-C. Parental notification.
(a) Required procedure.--A governing body of a school entity
shall adopt a policy or modify an existing policy, for the 2022-
2023 school year and each school year thereafter, for notifying
a student's parent or legal guardian when there is a change in
the student's services or monitoring related to the student's
mental, emotional or physical health or well-being and the
school's ability to provide a safe and supportive learning
environment for the student. School entity procedures must
reinforce the fundamental right of the parent or legal guardian
to make decisions regarding the parent or legal guardian's child
and encourage a student to discuss issues relating to the
student's well-being with the parent or legal guardian or to
facilitate discussion of the issue with the parent or legal
guardian. The procedures may not:
(1) Prohibit a student's parent or legal guardian from
accessing any of the student's education and health records
created, maintained or used by the school entity unless
prohibited by law or court order.
(2) Prohibit school personnel from notifying a student's
parent or legal guardian about the student's mental,
emotional or physical health or well-being, or a change in
