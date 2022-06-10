Senate Bill 1278 Printer's Number 1739

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - "Abandoned." As defined in 23 Pa.C.S. § 5402 (relating to

definitions).

"Child abuse." As defined in 23 Pa.C.S. § 6303(b.1)

(relating to definitions).

"Pre-kindergarten program." As defined in section 2002-B.

"School entity." A school district, intermediate unit, joint

school district, area career and technical school, charter

school, regional charter school or cyber charter school.

Section 1403-C. Parental notification.

(a) Required procedure.--A governing body of a school entity

shall adopt a policy or modify an existing policy, for the 2022-

2023 school year and each school year thereafter, for notifying

a student's parent or legal guardian when there is a change in

the student's services or monitoring related to the student's

mental, emotional or physical health or well-being and the

school's ability to provide a safe and supportive learning

environment for the student. School entity procedures must

reinforce the fundamental right of the parent or legal guardian

to make decisions regarding the parent or legal guardian's child

and encourage a student to discuss issues relating to the

student's well-being with the parent or legal guardian or to

facilitate discussion of the issue with the parent or legal

guardian. The procedures may not:

(1) Prohibit a student's parent or legal guardian from

accessing any of the student's education and health records

created, maintained or used by the school entity unless

prohibited by law or court order.

(2) Prohibit school personnel from notifying a student's

parent or legal guardian about the student's mental,

emotional or physical health or well-being, or a change in

