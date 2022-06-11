Manulife Vietnam teams up with MoMo for digital health insurance solutions

Submit Release
VIETNAM, June 11 -  

MoMo users can now easily purchase Manulife Vietnam’s Max–Health product in less than 1 minute through a simple three-step process of application, payment, and policy issuance. — Photo courtesy of Manulife

HCM CITY — Manulife Vietnam has partnered with lifestyle super-app MoMo to distribute its digital health product and offer payment solutions to customers, further underscoring the insurer’s commitment to making financial solutions accessible to all.

The new tie-up sees Manulife become the first life insurer in Việt Nam to offer healthcare solutions via the MoMo platform, providing the app’s 31 million users with access to the award-winning Max–Health product.

As an exclusive stand-alone healthcare product with no medical check-ups required, Max–Health offers three levels of competitive cover at an affordable annual premium of VNĐ 560,000 a year.

A policy is valid for 3 years from activation and offers a coverage limit starting from VNĐ1 billion. The product delivers comprehensive cover, including multiple protection choices with inpatient and outpatient benefits and an extensive direct-billing network of 300 hospitals nationwide.

Fully integrated into MoMo’s digital ecosystem, users can easily purchase the product in less than 1 minute through a simple three-step application, payment, and policy issuance process.

The insurer’s 1.5 million customers now also have the added option of being able to pay their premiums or fees and set payment reminders using the MoMo eWallet. 

Sang Lee, CEO of Manulife Vietnam, said, “By adapting to changing consumer demands and taping into the growing digital economy, Manulife Vietnam hopes to drive inclusive economic opportunity that creates a more even playing field for all. Our partnership with MoMo is an exciting example of leveraging technology to narrow the health protection gap and find new ways to enhance and simplify the customer experience through digital solutions.”

Đỗ Quang Thuận, senior vice president, MoMo Financial Services Business Unit, said: “MoMo is honoured to be a strategic partner of Manulife Vietnam. Through this collaboration, we hope to act as a technology companion and help Manulife Vietnam connect with potential customers more easily.

“At MoMo, our mission is to promote the use of technology in driving equal financial opportunities for all, while helping the people of Việt Nam move towards a cashless society.” 

To celebrate the partnership, Manulife Vietnam offers MoMo users the chance to receive a VNĐ1 million discount when purchasing a Max–Health policy with their eWallet. — VNS

 

