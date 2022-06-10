Public Health Officials Announce 34,001 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease Over the Past Week

ILLINOIS, June 10 - CDC Reports 32 Illinois Counties at High Community Level, Public Health Officials Stress Importance of Being Updated on Vaccinations and Boosters; Vulnerable People Should Avoid Crowded Indoor Spaces





CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 34,001 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 73 deaths since June 3, 2022.





According to the CDC, 32 Illinois counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19, an area that includes Chicago, Cook County and surrounding counties in northeastern Illinois as well as counties around Bloomington, Peoria and Springfield and far Southern Illinois. An additional 39 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level, the CDC reports.





Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,352,983 cases, including 33,926 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.





As of last night, 1,189 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 124 patients were in the ICU and 27 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 267 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.





The counties listed at High Community Level are Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, Boone, DeKalb, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago in northern Illinois; Brown, Cass, Champaign, Ford, Fulton, Knox, Logan, Macoupin, Mason, McLean, Menard, Montgomery, Peoria, Sangamon, Tazewell and Woodford in central Illinois; and Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac and Williamson in Southern Illinois.





"In the days since the Memorial Day weekend we have seen a ten percent increase in COVID-19 across Illinois, reversing the downward trend of the previous two weeks," said IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars. "This uptick is a cause for concern - and serves as a reminder to all of us, especially as we are approaching the coming Father's Day and Juneteenth weekend, that we can all do our part to fight the virus and protect our friends and family who are vulnerable to severe outcomes by taking some simple actions. The most effective way to prevent severe illness is for all to be up-to date with vaccinations and boosters. This is especially important for elders and persons who are immunocompromised or have complex medical conditions. Wear your mask in indoor public places and avoid indoor crowded spaces. If needed, contact a healthcare provider promptly to discuss what treatment is right for you."





In addition, Tokars said anyone who is sick should stay home. Anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to the virus or is experiencing symptoms, should test themselves before visiting with loved ones.





The CDC recommends the following measures for people in areas that are rated at High Community Level for COVID-19 transmission:





Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings)

If you are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease Wear a mask or respirator that provides you with greater protection Consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to take other precautions Have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing) IF YOU TEST POSITIVE: Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, and monoclonal antibodies

If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease consider self-testing to detect infection before contact consider wearing a mask when indoors with them

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters

Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible

Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19





At the Medium Community Level, persons who are elderly or immunocompromised (at risk of severe outcomes) are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places. In addition, they should make sure to get up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines or get their 2nd booster, if eligible.





IDPH has been supporting pharmacies and healthcare providers in efforts to increase their inventories of the various FDA-authorized treatments. There are over 1,200 treatment locations in Illinois - including all the major retail pharmacies. More than 96.7% of the state's population is within a 10-mile radius of one of these locations.





A total of 22,485,224 vaccines have been administered in Illinois. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 11,813 doses. Since June 3, 82,691 doses were reported administered in Illinois. Of Illinois' total population, more than 76% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 69% of Illinois' total population is fully vaccinated, and almost 53% of the vaccinated population has an initial booster according to data from the C enters for Disease Control and Prevention . Data indicates that the risk of hospitalization and severe outcomes from COVID-19 is much higher for unvaccinated people than for those who are up to date on their vaccinations.









Vaccination is the key to ending this pandemic. To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.





The federal government has established a new website that provides an all-purpose toolkit with information on how to obtain masks, treatment, vaccines and testing resources for all areas of the country at: https://www.covid.gov/.























