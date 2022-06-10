Public Health Officials Announce 34,001 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease Over the Past Week
ILLINOIS, June 10 - CDC Reports 32 Illinois Counties at High Community Level, Public Health Officials Stress Importance of Being Updated on Vaccinations and Boosters; Vulnerable People Should Avoid Crowded Indoor Spaces
CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 34,001 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 73 deaths since June 3, 2022.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,352,983 cases, including 33,926 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of last night, 1,189 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 124 patients were in the ICU and 27 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 267 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.
The counties listed at High Community Level are Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, Boone, DeKalb, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago in northern Illinois; Brown, Cass, Champaign, Ford, Fulton, Knox, Logan, Macoupin, Mason, McLean, Menard, Montgomery, Peoria, Sangamon, Tazewell and Woodford in central Illinois; and Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac and Williamson in Southern Illinois.
"In the days since the Memorial Day weekend we have seen a ten percent increase in COVID-19 across Illinois, reversing the downward trend of the previous two weeks," said IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars. "This uptick is a cause for concern - and serves as a reminder to all of us, especially as we are approaching the coming Father's Day and Juneteenth weekend, that we can all do our part to fight the virus and protect our friends and family who are vulnerable to severe outcomes by taking some simple actions. The most effective way to prevent severe illness is for all to be up-to date with vaccinations and boosters. This is especially important for elders and persons who are immunocompromised or have complex medical conditions. Wear your mask in indoor public places and avoid indoor crowded spaces. If needed, contact a healthcare provider promptly to discuss what treatment is right for you."
In addition, Tokars said anyone who is sick should stay home. Anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to the virus or is experiencing symptoms, should test themselves before visiting with loved ones.
The CDC recommends the following measures for people in areas that are rated at High Community Level for COVID-19 transmission:
- Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings)
- If you are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease
- Wear a mask or respirator that provides you with greater protection
- Consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed
- Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to take other precautions
- Have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing)
- IF YOU TEST POSITIVE: Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, and monoclonal antibodies
- If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease
- consider self-testing to detect infection before contact
- consider wearing a mask when indoors with them
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters
- Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible
- Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19
At the Medium Community Level, persons who are elderly or immunocompromised (at risk of severe outcomes) are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places. In addition, they should make sure to get up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines or get their 2nd booster, if eligible.