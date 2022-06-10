Council President Albornoz to be Joined by Councilmember Friedson for Media Availability on June 13 at 11 a.m. to Discuss Upcoming Legislation and Council Matters

MARYLAND, October 6 - For Immediate Release: Friday, June 10, 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 10, 2022—On Monday, June 13 at 11 a.m., Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz will be joined by Councilmember Andrew Friedson for a media availability to discuss upcoming legislation, including the introduction of two bills sponsored by Councilmember Friedson aimed at strengthening protections and support for working parents in Montgomery County government.

Council President Albornoz will also discuss the Council’s upcoming commemoration for gun violence awareness. In addition, the Council President will provide an update regarding the appointment of the nine members nominated by the County Executive to serve on the Police Accountability Board (PAB). As required by state law, every Maryland county must establish a PAB by July 1.

Montgomery County Health and Human Services Public Health Emergency Preparedness Manager Sean O’Donnell will join the media availability to provide a public health update. The media availability will be held via Zoom and is for credentialed members of the media.

The public can watch on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).

Members of the media must RSVP before 10 a.m. on June 13 to Lucia Jimenez at Lucia.Jimenez@montgomerycountymd.gov to receive the Zoom login information. For more information contact: Lucia Jimenez, public information officer, at Lucia.Jimenez@montgomerycountymd.gov or 240-777-7832 or Lillian Cruz, deputy chief of staff, Office of Council President Albornoz at Lillian.Cruz@montgomerycountymd.gov or 240-777-7801.

