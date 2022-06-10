Submit Release
Councilmember Andrew Friedson to be Honored by The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington

Friday, June 10, 2022

Also Recently Received the Glen Echo Park Advocacy Award in May


ROCKVILLE, Md., June 10, 2022—Andrew Friedson, Montgomery County’s District 1 Councilmember, has been recognized as part of an exceptional cohort of The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington’s Jewish leaders under 40 who are committed to making the world a better place. The honorees will be awarded at The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington’s Annual Meeting on June 16th.

Amid the rise of antisemitism and attacks against Jews and Jewish organizations, he worked with the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington to shepherd $1.5 million through the Council to provide security grants for religious, cultural, and ethnic institutions. Councilmember Friedson was the lead sponsor of a zoning text amendment to allow Bikur Cholim of Greater Washington to build an industrial kosher kitchen within the Bernard Creeger Cholim House in Bethesda in order to offer healthy kosher meals for patients and their families. He has also helped to secure significant County significant support and expanded partnerships for numerous Jewish social service organizations. Councilmeber Friedson has been an effective leader in, from, and for the Jewish community.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington is working to strengthen the Jewish community in the District of Columbia, Suburban Maryland, and Northern Virginia. They mobilize community builders and organizations to identify and develop solutions to our community’s greatest needs and serve as a hub to guide the Jewish community to a vibrant future.

Councilmember Friedson was also recently honored at the Glen Echo Partnership for Arts & Culture 20th anniversary Carnival Gala in the Park on Saturday, May 14th, receiving Glen Echo’s Advocacy Award. Other notable awards went to: Honorable Nancy Kopp (Friend of Glen Echo Park Award), Allan Stevens, Christopher Piper & Mayfield Piper (Artist Award), and Congressman Jamie Raskin (Honorary Gala Chair). The event raises essential funds to support Glen Echo Park’s arts and cultural programs, and historic facilities. Each year over 350,000 people attend the Park’s classes, social dances, family festivals, concerts, exhibitions, children’s theater performances, and much more.

“I'm deeply humbled and extremely grateful for the recognitions and hope to work long enough and hard enough to deserve the honors,” Councilmember Friedson said. “I am so appreciative of all the work that the Jewish Federation does for and on behalf of our community and how Glen Echo Park continues to engage deeper into Montgomery County to inspire the imagination of our young people.”

Media Contact: Angie McCarthy 240-777-7828
