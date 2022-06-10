Edie Montgrand Centre Dedication Ceremony Held

CANADA, June 11 - Released on June 10, 2022

Today, Moose Jaw North MLA and Provincial Secretary Tim McLeod, on behalf of Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky, joined dignitaries, Ministry of Social Services staff and family members to hold the official dedication ceremony of the Edie Montgrand Centre in Moose Jaw.

Edie Montgrand worked at the former Valley View Centre for 35 years. She began her career as a psychiatric nurse. Edie was an exemplary leader who recognized the need to enhance the quality of life for people she served who had high and complex needs. She was a strong advocate for the development of a range of therapeutic services, including being a leader for person-centred care before it became the standard. She retired in early 2005 and passed away in 2007.

"I am proud to be here today to honour Edie Montgrand, who was a true leader in our community," McLeod said. "The legacy she created helped pave the way for change in how Social Services supports people with intellectual disabilities today."

The Edie Montgrand Centre opened in 2020 providing occupational, physiotherapy and recreation therapies. This centre replaces the services that Valley View Centre used to provide to former residents and clients in the Moose Jaw region.

A plaque was unveiled today in honour of Edie's legacy with her family members in attendance.

For information on how to access supports for intellectual disabilities, please contact the Community Living Service Delivery (CLSD) office nearest you or e-mail clsd.info@gov.sk.ca. CLSD supports people with intellectual disabilities by helping them access a variety of community-based services so they can live as independently as possible within their own communities. You can find the nearest office at saskatchewan.ca/residents/family-and-social-support/find-a-social-services-office.

