Traffic Shifts Planned this Summer for I-2/I-69C Pharr Interchange

TxDOT urges drivers to slow down, exercise care when traveling through construction areas

PHARR – As road construction on the I-2/I-69C Pharr Interchange Project progresses, drivers will see two notable traffic shifts as they approach the interchange on southbound I-69C (US 281) in late June, and again in mid to late July. Officials with TxDOT and I-2/I-69C project contractor Dragados-Pulice Joint Venture made the announcement at a news conference, Thursday morning.

In the first phase, on or about June 25, commuters traveling south on I-69C (US 281) from Edinburg and west toward McAllen will shift to a newly constructed and wider bridge, known as Direct Connector 4 (DC 4). The existing DC 4 will be closed and eventually removed.

For the second phase, planned for mid to late July, commuters traveling south on I-69C (US 281) from Edinburg and east toward Harlingen will also temporarily shift over to the new DC 4. As the temporary routes merge onto DC 4, eastbound traffic will stay left, loop around at the newly re-configured Sugar Road underpass, and then merge onto eastbound Interstate 2 (US 83). Westbound traffic will stay right and merge onto Interstate 2 (US 83) West, near Papadeaux's Restaurant, in Pharr.

Along both of the routes, there will be continuous movement; no traffic lights will be in place to stop the flow of traffic. Electronic message boards and directional signage will be in place in the construction zone to guide drivers. The eastbound traffic shift on DC 4 will be in place for approximately 8 months, weather permitting.

The public can stay up-to-date with the I-2/I-69C Interchange Project via the Dragados-Pulice Joint Venture website: DPJVTX.com. A project hotline is also in place to answer questions and provide additional information. The toll-free number is 1-877-494-8084.

Substantial completion of the $303 million dollar I-2/I-69C Interchange Project is expected in late 2023. Once completed, the interchange connectors will each accommodate two lanes of traffic and Interstate 2 will widen to 8 lanes, between 2nd Street in McAllen and Stewart Road in San Juan.

The TxDOT “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign offers five tips for driving safely through a work zone:

Slow down . Follow the posted speed limit and adjust your driving to match road conditions.

. Follow the posted speed limit and adjust your driving to match road conditions. Pay attention. Avoid distractions, keep your mind on the road and put your phone away.

Avoid distractions, keep your mind on the road and put your phone away. Watch out for road crews. The only protective gear they wear is reflective clothing, a hardhat, and safety boots. Be mindful of construction area road signs.

The only protective gear they wear is reflective clothing, a hardhat, and safety boots. Be mindful of construction area road signs. Don’t tailgate. Give yourself room to stop in a hurry, should you need to. Rear-end collisions are the most common kind of work zone crashes.

Give yourself room to stop in a hurry, should you need to. Rear-end collisions are the most common kind of work zone crashes. Allow extra time. Road construction can slow things down. Count on it, and plan for it.

Traffic fines double in work zones when workers are present and can cost up to $2,000.

For media inquiries, contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Ray Pedraza at Raymond.Pedraza@TxDOT.gov or (956) 702-6102.

Follow the TxDOT Pharr District via social media; Facebook @TxDOTPharrTexas and on Twitter @TxDOTPharr.