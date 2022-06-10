From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO.



Colonel John Cote is excited to announce a State Police structural reorganization which will incorporate several new positions and other efficiency measures including leveraging existing personnel to provide better service to the citizens of Maine.



The State Police are looking to reorganize Troop units, provide overnight coverage on many nights while bolstering our busy Specialty Teams and Major Crimes Units.



“The most important message is that the Maine State Police core mission will remain the same.” said Colonel Cote. “In the field, we will work to implement our new resources while existing Troopers continue to serve and protect our communities. We will also continue to honor all existing call sharing commitments with our county partners.”



The reorganization will largely impact the administrative design of the Maine State Police and have minimal impact on the actual day-to-day activities and duties in the field. Among the most impactful changes will be the creation of a midnight shift in most parts of the state. Under the current structure, Troopers maintain a readiness and on-call status through the night which often results in unexpected call-outs and impact to their well-being.



We believe that the creation of an overnight shift will provide an expedited response to critical calls from the public during the overnight. This will also provide vital support for the health and wellness of our troopers. This change is simply the first evolution that will allow the agency to be much more agile in making on-going adjustments based on the changing demands of the public safety environment.



The reorganization is largely resulting from requests by the Maine State Police to the Governor through her supplemental budget package. Among the personnel added to the Maine State Police compliment was the inclusion of 3 Detectives, an additional Trooper for the Training Unit assigned to the Maine Criminal Justice Academy and funding for a body camera program.

Also approved in this year’s supplemental budget was funding for 5 Behavioral Health Specialists. Colonel Cote said “The Behavioral Health Specialists will serve as liaisons to the Troopers in the field and help people in need of services. These specialists will coordinate with resource providers and law enforcement to better deliver services and connect those struggling with mental health crisis, substance use disorder, elder abuse, homelessness and domestic/family violence.”



The Maine State Police appreciates the support of Governor Mills and the legislature in approving these budget initiatives.



The Maine State Police has discussed these expected changes with our partners at the Maine Sheriff’s Association and the Maine Chiefs of Police Association and we appreciate their continued support. We will continue to provide updates as Troop and personnel changes are expected to begin this summer and continue through the coming year.



