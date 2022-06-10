CompanionLink Launches Win32 CRM - DejaOffice on Microsoft App Store
CompanionLink, the leading Android and iPhone Sync vendor, releases PC-based CRM Product on the world’s most popular App Store
We are happy to be the first Win32 CRM Product featured on the Microsoft Store. You can recognize a real Windows App because when your internet is down, a real App will still run fine.”PORTLAND, OR, USA, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DejaOffice is now available for download through the Microsoft store. DejaOffice PC CRM is a true Win32 App that handles basic Customer Relations Management information, including Contacts, Calendar, Tasks, Notes, Deals, Accounts, History and Projects. DejaOffice is a modern CRM that securely stores data on the On-Premise PC. There are single-user and multi-user versions available
"We are happy to be the first Win32 CRM Product to be featured on the Microsoft Store," says Wayland Bruns, CEO of CompanionLink. "Until recently, Microsoft limited the store to UWP Apps that cannot store data securely on your PC. It makes more sense for the Windows App Store to feature programs that Run on Windows PCs without requiring the internet. You can recognize a real Windows App because when your internet is down, a real App will still run fine and let you read, add and modify your data. That means your data is securely held on your PC and that you own your valuable customer information, which is not always the case with web-based apps."
With DejaOffice, you can easily sync Contacts, Calendars, Tasks and Notes between PC, phone, and tablet. People can install DejaOffice on the local PC and share the database with other devices and people in their offices. The Win32 version of DejaOffice will securely store data in-house, allowing people to view their database without internet access.
Other features include color categories as well as single and multi-user options. In addition, unlike web-based products, it is fast and secure. With DejaOffice, people can easily track all calls, meetings, emails and texts from their customers, vendors, and associates. In addition, DejaOffice has no limit on the number of records, holding databases up to 100,000 contacts.
DejaOffice PC CRM offers three versions. Standalone ($69.99), Express ($149.99), and Professional ($199.99 for 3 User License). All versions support direct sync with Outlook, Google, and iCloud. In addition, all versions may sync to the DejaOffice CRM Mobile App through USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and DejaCloud. DejaOffice PC CRM Pro gives a 3-user license at the cost of $70 per user one-time price.
CompanionLink products are available with a $69 RunStart setup and $149 Premium Support. The technician can then log into a customer's computer and configure it to their specifications. In addition, CompanionLink is simple to set up and use. For example, a typical setup and import of 5,000 contacts and a five-user calendar may be completed in less than an hour.
About CompanionLink Software:
CompanionLink® Software, Inc. is a pioneering developer of data synchronization solutions for mobile phones and CRM software and services. They also develop a business-class CRM app called DejaOffice for Windows, Android™, iPhone®, and iPad® devices. For 35 years, CompanionLink has helped mobilize information across devices, computers, applications, and web-based services. For more information, please visit www.dejaoffice.com and www.companionlink.com.
CompanionLink, DejaOffice, and DejaCloud are registered trademarks of CompanionLink Software, Inc. Other product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners
Wayland Bruns
CompanionLink Software, Inc.
+1 503-243-3400
wbruns@companionlink.com
