26 Crowe & Dunlevy Attorneys Recognized in Chambers 2022 USA Guide

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chambers and Partners, an international legal research and analysis provider, has ranked Crowe & Dunlevy in 10 practice areas and recognized 26 individual attorneys in its 2022 USA Guide.*

The publication gave Crowe & Dunlevy its highest honor of Band 1 rankings in nine practice areas; Corporate/Commercial, Energy, Natural Resources & Environment, Healthcare, Intellectual Property, Labor & Employment, Native American Law, Real Estate and Tax. The firm’s Litigation: General Commercial practice was ranked in Band 2.

Attorneys and firms are ranked on a scale of 1 to 6 based on client service and professional conduct, technical abilities, commercial vision and business understanding, diligence, value and team depth. Rankings are based on information submitted by law firms and in-depth telephone interviews with attorneys. More than 200 editors and researchers independently seek out information and verify submissions to create a comprehensive guide each year.

Additionally, 26 of the firm’s attorneys were individually ranked by the publisher.

Crowe & Dunlevy attorneys ranked in Band 1 include:

LeAnne Burnett, Environment

Adam W. Childers, Labor & Employment

John J. Griffin, Jr., Energy & Natural Resources

Michael S. Laird, Real Estate

Michael McBride III, Native American Law

Karen S. Rieger, Healthcare

Malcolm E. Rosser IV, Real Estate

Donald K. Shandy, Environment

Roger A. Stong, Corporate/Commercial

David M. Sullivan, Intellectual Property

L. Mark Walker, Energy & Natural Resources

Crowe & Dunlevy attorneys ranked in Band 2 and Band 3 include:

Zachary W. Allen, Real Estate

Shawn M. Dellegar, Intellectual Property

Michael J. Gibbens, Litigation: General Commercial

Kevin D. Gordon, Healthcare

Kari Hoffhines, Real Estate

James W. Larimore, Corporate/Commercial

Tynia McQuigg, Intellectual Property

Timila S. Rother, Litigation: General Commercial

Randall J. Snapp, Labor & Employment

John M. Thompson, Litigation: General Commercial

L. Mark Walker, Environment

Jennifer Lamirand was honored as Up and Coming while Leonard Court, D. Kent Meyers, Judy Hamilton Morse and Clyde A. Muchmore were named Senior Statespeople.

Chambers and Partners guides have ranked law firms and attorneys since 1990 in more than 200 jurisdictions in the United States and throughout the world. Find ranking guides at https://chambers.com/.

*Crowe & Dunlevy has no input in the rating methodologies used by Chambers and Partners.



