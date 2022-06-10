Temporary closure of Iowa 136 bridge between Clinton and Fulton, IL begins on Tuesday, June 14 at 8 a.m.

DE WITT, Iowa – June 10, 2022 – Bridge deck joint repairs on the Iowa 136 bridge over the Mississippi River in Clinton will require the temporary closure of the Iowa 136 bridge between Clinton and Fulton, IL beginning on Tuesday, June 14, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s De Witt maintenance garage.

During this closure, traffic will be detoured around the work zone using U.S. 67, U.S. 30, and IL 84.

Earlier this week the lights on the Iowa 136 bridge were shut off in anticipation of mayfly hatches. Mayflies are attracted to the lights on the bridge and cover the bridge deck which can cause dangerous driving conditions for motorists. The lights on the bridge will remain shut off until after Labor Day weekend.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

Contact: David Coon at 563-659-3550 or david.coon@iowadot.us